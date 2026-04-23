Spring Health Launches 'Guide,' New AI Experience That Improves Mental Health Outcomes

Safety-tested and backed by clinical evidence, Guide helps members improve outcomes faster with continuous, personalized support

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental healthcare has a continuity problem. Care resets each time something changes. Progress disappears. The next clinician starts from scratch.

Today Spring Health, a global mental health company built on one AI-native platform, launches Guide, an AI-led experience with something no other mental health product has: clinical proof that it improves outcomes, and a safety framework developed by worldwide technology and clinical experts to identify and close the failure modes that have caused harm elsewhere.

In a recent study by Spring Health, individuals supported by Guide experienced faster improvement in depression and anxiety symptoms. And those who needed care most saw the strongest gains — up to 25% greater symptom improvement.

"Mental healthcare has always been treated as a series of one-off events. Context is lost, progress resets, and momentum breaks," said April Koh, co-founder and CEO of Spring Health. "Guide holds the full arc of a person's mental health, not just their most challenging moments. This is what it means to build a lifelong mental health platform, and today marks the beginning of it at scale."

Spring Health's platform already produces strong clinical results: 92% of members show clinically significant improvement across its network. Guide extends that model, ensuring context persists as care evolves and that support reaches members between sessions, not only during them. The safety architecture behind those results is equally deliberate. Before deployment, every AI capability in Guide is scored against VERA-MH, the Validated Evaluation and Risk Assessment framework for Mental Health. Guide operates entirely within Spring Health's unified clinical platform — meaning every interaction builds on real clinical context, is coordinated with providers, and is subject to clinical oversight.

"No one can hold a decade of context across every session, every life change, every moment of need. Guide can do it safely," said Gijo Mathew, Chief Product Officer at Spring Health. "That's not replacing human care. It's giving people something the system has never offered before: a continuous thread through their entire mental health journey."

Guide is available now to select Spring Health customers. For more information, visit www.springhealth.com/guide.

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a global mental health company that connects members, providers, and organizations on a single AI-native platform so care follows individuals across every job, health plan, and life stage. Independently validated by JAMA Network Open and the Validation Institute for clinical outcomes and net savings, the company's AI platform provides personalized lifelong mental health support across self-guided tools, coaching, therapy, medication management, and specialty care. Today, more than 140 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health, which is trusted by leading employers, health plans, and partners, including Highmark, Target, The Coca-Cola Company, BlackRock, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Wawa.

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SOURCE Spring Health