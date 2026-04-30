Spring Health Named to TIME's List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2026

The lifelong mental health platform also named one of TIME's 10 Most Influential Wellness Companies of 2026

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, a global mental health company built on one AI-native platform, has been named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026. The annual list highlights 100 companies making the most extraordinary impact around the world. Spring Health is also recognized as one of TIME's 10 Most Influential Wellness Companies of 2026, a new shortlist highlighting the companies making an extraordinary impact in their industries.

TIME recognized Spring Health for building beyond the employer benefit into something more durable: a platform designed to keep members connected to the right care as their jobs, insurance, and clinical needs change. The recognition comes as Spring Health marks its 10th year – and one of the most defining periods in its history:

In January, Spring Health announced an agreement to acquire Alma and its network of independent clinicians – combining Spring Health's AI-native platform and employer infrastructure with Alma's clinician network to create a system where members stay connected to quality care even as jobs, insurance, and clinical needs change.





In February, the company published findings from the first application of VERA-MH – an open-source, clinically grounded benchmark designed to evaluate how AI behaves in high-risk mental health conversations – exposing meaningful gaps in how widely used AI chatbot systems respond when users show signs of suicide risk. Designed for industry-wide adoption, VERA-MH provides any company deploying AI in mental health a rigorous, transparent standard for evaluating whether a system can recognize crisis, respond appropriately, and escalate to a human clinician when it matters most.





In April, the company launched Guide, Spring Health's AI that supports people across every stage of their mental health journey, with clinical proof that individuals who needed care most saw up to 25% greater symptom improvement.

"Being named to the TIME100 reflects something more meaningful than the recognition itself: that the industry is beginning to understand that access was never the whole problem. Continuity is," said April Koh, co-founder and CEO of Spring Health. "This is what we have been building toward, and we are just getting started."

About the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

The TIME100 Most Influential Companies highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. See the full list at time.com/collection/time100-most-influential-companies/2026/. To assemble the lists, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. The TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of companies shaping global business, one industry at a time.

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a global mental health company built on one AI-native platform, committed to eliminating every barrier to mental health. Independently validated in JAMA Network Open and by the Validation Institute for meaningful clinical outcomes and measurable ROI, the platform delivers the full continuum of mental healthcare through one connected system. More than 50 million people worldwide have access through leading employers, health plans, and channel partners, including Highmark, Target, The Coca-Cola Company, BlackRock, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Wawa, backed by Generation Investment Management and others. For more information, visit www.springhealth.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Correction: An earlier version of the release had the incorrect link to the Time100 Most Influential Companies listing.

SOURCE Spring Health