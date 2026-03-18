Spring Health and Stonebrook Risk Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Mental Health Support That Accelerates Clinical Outcomes and Reduces Total Cost of Care

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, a global mental health company built on one connected platform, and Stonebrook Risk Solutions, a healthcare platform integrating specialized medical management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to bring integrated, outcomes-focused behavioral health support to Stonebrook's clients.

Through this collaboration, Stonebrook will incorporate Spring Health's comprehensive mental health platform into its integrated ecosystem of medical management solutions, to stop-loss carriers, third-party administrators (TPAs), regional health plans, and self-insured employers seeking earlier intervention, stronger clinical outcomes, and measurable reductions in total cost of care.

Behavioral Health Leave and Claims Costs Are Accelerating

Mental health has become one of the most significant drivers of disability and medical cost trends. Recent data show that mental health conditions now account for more than 30% of short-term disability leaves, making them one of the leading causes of extended time away from work. At the same time, behavioral health medical claims trend has accelerated to approximately 9–10%, outpacing overall medical cost trend and contributing to growing claims volatility for self-insured employers and their risk partners.

Anxiety, depression, and related conditions are increasingly represented among high-cost claims, particularly when care is delayed or fragmented. For stop-loss carriers, TPAs, and regional health plans, this translates into higher claim severity, longer disability durations, and greater unpredictability in total cost of care.

Despite these pressures, many behavioral health vendors continue to report primarily on utilization rather than measurable clinical improvement or financial impact, limiting the ability of risk-bearing organizations to proactively manage mental health trend.

A Connected Platform Built for Measurable Outcomes

Spring Health brings members, providers, and organizations together within one integrated system. Every member interaction, provider workflow, and outcome is captured on a single platform, creating transparency and accountability across the care journey.

Using Precision Mental Healthcare, Spring Health matches members to the right provider and level of care early, reducing trial and error that decreases cost while accelerating improvement. Members recover 5.9 weeks faster on average than their leading competitor, and reduce medical claims costs by $190 for every $100 invested in the mental health benefit by JAMA Network Open. Members have access to a full continuum of support, including self-guided tools, coaching, therapy, medication management, crisis services, and specialty programs, while Continuous Care supports engagement between sessions to sustain results.

Because care delivery happens within one connected platform, employers and health plan partners gain real-time visibility into clinical improvement and financial impact through Spring Insights. This creates a clearer understanding of how mental health support influences disability duration, high-cost claims, and overall population health performance.

Supporting Faster Recovery and Reduced Total Cost of Care

Earlier, personalized intervention can shorten the duration of mental health-related leave, reduce avoidable high-cost events, and support more stable workforce outcomes. Through this partnership, Spring Health becomes part of the broader Stonebrook ecosystem of integrated clinical solutions designed to address the major drivers of high-cost healthcare claims.

For stop-loss carriers and TPAs, this means better visibility into behavioral health risk and potential mitigation of catastrophic claims. For regional health plans and self-insured employers, it means stronger clinical outcomes, clearer reporting, and a more predictable total cost of care.

"Behavioral health leave and claims costs are placing real financial pressure on employers and their risk partners," said Mark Angard, CEO at Stonebrook Risk Solutions. "Partnering with Spring Health allows us to bring a highly integrated behavioral health platform into the Stonebrook ecosystem — one that accelerates clinical improvement while delivering the transparency our clients need to better manage disability duration, high-cost claims, and long-term healthcare trend."

"Spring Health was built to eliminate every barrier to mental health," said Dr. Adam Chekroud, President and Co-Founder at Spring Health. "Through our partnership with Stonebrook, we are expanding access to a unified platform that guides people to care that works and gives risk-bearing organizations the clarity they need to improve outcomes and reduce total cost of care."

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a global mental health platform that connects members, providers, and organizations through one integrated system. Independently validated by JAMA Network Open and the Validation Institute for achieving meaningful clinical outcomes and net savings, the platform delivers personalized mental health support, including self-guided tools, coaching, therapy, medication management, and specialty care. Today, more than 50 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health, which is trusted by leading employers, health plans, and channel partners, including Highmark, Target, The Coca-Cola Company, BlackRock, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Wawa. Spring Health is backed by leading global investors including Generation Investment Management, Kinnevik, the William K. Warren Foundation, RRE, Northzone, Tiger Global and others. For more information, visit www.springhealth.com.

About Stonebrook Risk Solutions

Stonebrook Risk Solutions is a healthcare platform company that integrates specialized medical management solutions to help stop-loss carriers, TPAs, regional health plans, and self-insured employers better manage high-cost healthcare risk. Through its connected ecosystem of clinical partners, Stonebrook delivers programs focused on early risk identification, improved health outcomes, and measurable reductions in catastrophic medical costs. For more information, visit www.stonebrookrisk.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Spring Health