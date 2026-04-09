Spring Health Data Reveals a "Silent Burnout" Crisis: Mental Health Leaves Surge as Employees Quietly Disengage

New research finds nearly two-thirds of HR leaders report a rise in mental health-related leaves, even as most believe their benefits are working

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Health, the leading global mental health company, today released its 2026 Workplace Mental Health Report. The study, which surveyed more than 2,000 HR leaders and employees across five countries, identifies a critical inflection point for the global workforce: a rising tide of "silent burnout" that is driving mental health leaves.

The report reveals a stark disconnect between corporate investment and employee reality. While 89% of HR leaders believe their mental health benefits provide a competitive advantage, nearly two-thirds report an increase in mental health leaves of absence (LOA) over the past year – with about 1 in 6 organizations seeing those leaves spike by 25% or more. Most concerning is the prevalence of silent burnout, with 40% of burned-out employees reporting they are physically present but "mentally checked out" at work.

"The data tells two stories at once. HR leaders are more invested in mental health than ever — and yet leaves are rising, burnout is spreading quietly, and too many employees still don't know what support is available to them," said Karishma Patel Buford, Chief People Officer at Spring Health. "Belief isn't enough anymore. The organizations that will win in 2026 are the ones that turn their managers into active bridges between benefits and the people who need them most."

Early Indicators of Workforce Risk

The 2026 report moves beyond traditional burnout metrics to identify the leading indicators of risk – early warning signs that allow organizations to support employees before they reach a breaking point:

Sleep issues are the #1 mental health challenge among employees (36%), yet only 21% of HR leaders recognize it as a top concern – a 15-point perception gap that delays intervention and compounds downstream risk.

Nearly 3 in 5 employees say financial stress has increased over the past five years, and employees without adequate mental health support are 52% more likely to experience financial stress – making it both a cause and a consequence of unmet mental health needs.

89% of HR leaders believe mental health benefits create competitive advantage, but only 9% say their solution is clearly reducing health plan spend, signaling a significant gap between confidence and measurable ROI.

"The next era of workplace mental health is about precision prevention — a model where technology and clinical expertise work together to find people before they reach a crisis," said Dr. Mill Brown, Chief Medical Officer at Spring Health. "By identifying early indicators like sleep and financial stress, and leveraging our highly engaged manager population, we can move from reactive crisis management to proactive prevention that protects both people and organizational performance."

A 90-Day Strategic Roadmap for 2026

To help HR leaders turn these insights into action, the report includes a 90-day roadmap: diagnosing where risk is concentrated by Day 30, removing key barriers to care by Day 60, and standing up a CFO-ready scorecard to evaluate solution performance and package findings for executive leadership by Day 90. To learn more, download the full 2026 Workplace Mental Health Report.

About Spring Health

Spring Health is a global mental health platform that connects members, providers, and organizations through one integrated system. Independently validated by JAMA Network Open and the Validation Institute for achieving meaningful clinical outcomes and net savings, the platform delivers personalized mental health support, including self-guided tools, coaching, therapy, medication management, and specialty care. Today, more than 50 million people worldwide have access to Spring Health, which is trusted by leading employers, health plans, and channel partners, including Highmark, Target, The Coca-Cola Company, BlackRock, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Wawa. Spring Health is backed by leading global investors including Generation Investment Management, Kinnevik, the William K. Warren Foundation, RRE, Northzone, Tiger Global and others. For more information, visit www.springhealth.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Spring Health