Spring Into Smart With LG Home Appliance-Google Home Retail Promotion

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is inviting consumers to spring clean the smart way with its nationwide smart appliance retail promotion offering consumers two Google Home Minis with purchase of any LG InstaView™ refrigerator or eligible washer and dryer pair featuring LG SmartThinQ™ technology between April 5 and May 16 at participating retailers.*

"This spring, LG is challenging consumers to switch up their old cleaning routines and spring forward into a smart home with connected appliances that make year-round cleaning and organizing easier and better than ever," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA. "With the industry's most extensive range of smart appliances available today, LG offers consumers more ways to enjoy controlling their home with a touch of a button or a simple voice command via the Google Assistant."

Nearly 100 Wi-Fi connected LG smart home appliances – including washing machines and dryers, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, vacuums, air purifiers and more – are compatible with the Google Assistant on Google Home and the Google Home Mini. And via the LG SmartThinQ mobile app for Android and iOS, users can remotely operate LG smart appliances – whether it's checking the remaining laundry time while at the gym or adjusting the settings on your fridge. Plus, LG's open platform, open partnership ecosystem enables it to work with a range of partners like Google and Amazon to deliver the best, most convenient smart home experience to meet individual consumer's lifestyles.

The Smart Way to Keep Food Fresh: LG InstaView Refrigerators with SmartThinQ

With LG InstaView Refrigerators, simply knock twice on the door's glass panel and the interior illuminates so you can see inside without opening the door – the perfect opportunity to showcase your healthy habits and springtime produce finds and encourage your family to make their best decisions when it comes to eating and drinking. LG Door-in-Door® technology, a popular feature pioneered by LG, provides easy access to "grab and go favorites" and unrivalled organization for your spring routine.

When unexpected guests show up, LG refrigerators enabled with SmartThinQ can help you make extra ice in a flash directly from the smartphone app or with simplified Google Assistant voice commands. The app will even alert you if someone left the refrigerator door open.

Eligible models within this promotion are available in a variety of configurations and finishes – like top-trending Matte Black Stainless Steel and Black Stainless Steel. They include models LSFXC2496, LMXS30796, LMXC23796, LFXS30796, LFXC24796, LSXS26396 and LSXC22396.

Up Your Cleaning IQ with LG's Laundry System Paired with SmartThinQ

Consumers know they can purchase with confidence with LG, which earned the J. D. Power customer satisfaction rankings including the highest for both front-load and top-load washers and dryers.** The innovative LG TWINWash™ system, the industry's first to wash two separate loads at once, gives consumers flexibility with a high-capacity front-load atop the LG SideKick™ pedestal washer – ideal for small loads that are a big deal and can't wait. LG TWINWash delivers an unparalleled washing experience with forward-thinking innovations, cycle options and load capacities that reach up to 6.2 cubic feet.

SmartThinQ technology ups the game for LG laundry owners, providing real-time updates on laundry status and the ability to remotely turn the washer and dryer on or off. LG further enhances the consumer experience with simplified voice commands for the Google Assistant – simply say "OK Google, what is my washer doing" for an update on cycle status.

Eligible models within this promotion include these front- and top-load washer and matching dryer models: WM9500, WM9000, WM5000, LUWM101, WT1901, WT7200, DLEX9500, DLGX9501, DLEX9000, DLGX9001, DLE7200 and DLG7201.

The ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators, washers and dryers in this promotion help consumers save energy and money. For more information on LG's full line of smart appliances, list of available promotions and participating retailers, visit http://www.lg.com/us/promotions.

*WM5000 series or above. One per household. Terms and expiration apply—see rebate form or LG.com for details.

**LG received the highest numerical score in the respected segments of the J.D. Power 2017 Laundry and Kitchen

Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 6,241 (kitchen) and 14,745 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed February-March 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

