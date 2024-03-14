Spring Into Vibrant Deals and Seasonal Treats at 7-Eleven, Inc.

Enjoy discounts for your favorite spring celebrations plus new merch on 7Collection.com

IRVING, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is ushering in the spring season with new limited-time flavors and discounts on customer-favorite items. Enjoy longer days and warmer temperatures with your favorite snacks and drinks from 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

See what's in bloom below:

Basketball fans can score savings on pizza and wings to watch the Tournament this year.

St. Patrick's Day Sweets & Shades of Green: You're in luck! 7-Eleven is introducing a limited-time donut in celebration of St. Paddy's Day, available through March 17 . Plus, indulge in the new 7-Select ™ Dessert Cake Slices in flavors like Marshmallow Cookie Dough and Rainbow (pot of gold not included).

7-Eleven's proprietary merch shop will also join in the fun dropping the first new capsule of 2024. Fans of the brand can show their love with all new tees, shorts and hats in the perfect shades of green for St. Paddy's celebrations. Basketball Bedlam: Basketball fans can score savings on pizza and wings to watch the Tournament this year. Only via 7NOW ® Delivery, customers can snag any flavor whole pizza for just $7 , 10 Mini Tacos for $2.59 , 8 boneless wings for $3.49 and 5 bone-in wings for $5.99 from March 15 through April 8 .*

Candy Dollar Deals are back just in time for Easter baskets! March 20 through 26 , 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members can indulge in standard-size treats like Snickers, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, M&M Peanut, Nerds Ropes, Skittles and Starburst for just $1!**

Rain or shine, customers can have their treats and snacks delivered directly to their door via the 7NOW® Delivery app. The service is accessible throughout the U.S. with the provision of real-time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

* Valid thru 4/8/24. Available on delivery or pickup orders. Limited Delivery Area. See 7NOW® App for Full Terms. ©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

**Valid thru 3/26/24.

