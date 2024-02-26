Spring Registration Pricing Promotion for Equip Exposition Saves Big Money

Landscapers, Dealers and Equipment Manufacturers Learn How to Grow Their Businesses at Award-Winning Trade Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscapers, dealers, and equipment manufacturers aiming to grow their businesses might pay hundreds, even thousands of dollars, to attend business improvement seminars and workshops. But under a special spring promotional price of $25, they can register for Equip Exposition, held October 15-18, 2024, at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), where they will gain access to industry-focused business leaders, education and certification classes, enjoy peer to peer networking, and try out the most innovative outdoor power equipment in their industry.

"What we offer for $25 is a tremendous value," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns and manages the show. "Landscapers, tree care, irrigation, hardscape, pool and spa and other specialists, as well as dealers and manufacturers, can come to Equip to interact with and learn from the best brains in the game. You get what's coming next and real-world solutions, and you gain access to the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard where you can try out the latest, cutting-edge equipment."

Equip is the only show in the outdoor living industry where people can dig, cut, mow, mulch and test equipment before buying it.

"This year, we're adding new, essential certifications and educational resources to help industry professionals take advantage of the increasing demand for their services," Kiser says.

He cites the new trend in "backyarding," moving many traditional indoor activities like dining, working and entertaining outside, to homeowner yards, parks and other green spaces.

"The family yard is a growing hot spot for family life, and the real estate trends show the demand for more green space is only going to increase in coming years," says Kiser. "Equip attendees are prepared to maximize the market trends ahead."

For only $25 registrants have access to:

Kevin O'Connor from This Old House as keynote speaker. Sponsored by Kress.

from as keynote speaker. Sponsored by Kress. Expanded Spanish-language education focused on helping crew leaders become better managers.

Workshops on current issues impacting landscapers and their profitability, as well as valuable certification sessions that can help landscaping entrepreneurs expand their offerings.

The 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard to try out the latest outdoor power equipment in the industry.

An arena concert at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville featuring multi-platinum entertainer and musician, Trace Adkins . Sponsored by SENIX.

in downtown featuring multi-platinum entertainer and musician, . Sponsored by SENIX. A happy hour at the KEC for networking with peers and enjoying house band The Crashers just after the show closes on Wednesday.

The Women's Reception on Thursday evening, sponsored by SiteOne and Belgard.

Opportunities to connect in-person with social media influencers at events like the Morning Show at Expo, sponsored by Kohler, and ENERGIZE.

A Welcome Reception at Churchill Downs. Sponsored by Caterpillar.

Spring promotional pricing of $25 ends on May 31. Register now before prices go up to $30 on June 1, 2024 during Early Bird registration. Register here today.

"Register now for $25. It's $120 at the show," adds Kiser.

The 2023 show brought together more than 27,000 participants from all 50 states and 46 countries. Landscape contractor registrations increased by 20 percent over the previous year, and dealers were up five percent, marking an increasing interest in hands-on experiences that Equip Expo has championed for more than 40 years.

In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea."

For more information visit equipexposition.com, contact the Equip Exposition office at [email protected] or call 502-536-7050.

Photos Available: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/f4jd1ftd041m90emw1cc7/h?rlkey=zc8d8rs6rba4v8nccm02lumv1&dl=0

Embeddable Video Overview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOFrAUaS8R0

Additional Embeddable YouTube videos: https://www.youtube.com/@equipexposition

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, and is one of the largest annual trade shows in the United States. In 2023, the show received two Grand Awards in Trade Show Executive's Gold 100 Awards program: "Most Innovative Show" and the "Slam Dunk Award: Best New Idea."

Expo publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.EquipExposition.com.

