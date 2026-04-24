Spring Tree Root Growth May Cause Costly Pipe Damage

Preventive Steps Can Save Homeowners Thousands, Texas Home Services Company Says

DALLAS-FORT WORTH METROPLEX, Texas, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring brings warmer temperatures and renewed plant growth, Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric urges homeowners to be aware of a hidden seasonal risk: tree root intrusion into underground plumbing systems. When left unchecked, this natural process can lead to pipe damage, sewer backups, and expensive repairs—but early action can deliver significant savings.

During the spring months, trees and shrubs enter a rapid growth phase, with roots actively seeking out moisture sources. Unfortunately, underground pipes—especially older or slightly cracked ones—become prime targets. Even small openings can attract roots, which then expand inside the pipe and cause blockages, leaks, and eventual system failure.

Helping Homeowners Avoid Costly Plumbing Damage from Tree Root Intrusion Post this

"Many homeowners don't realize that what's happening in their yard can directly impact their plumbing system," said Bruce Brookins, Director of Marketing at Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric. "Tree roots are incredibly persistent. They can infiltrate pipes silently over time, and by the time symptoms show up, the damage can already be extensive."

Brookins said repairing a severely damaged sewer line can cost thousands of dollars, especially if excavation is required. However, proactive inspections and maintenance can dramatically reduce these costs.

"Preventive care is where homeowners can really save," he added. "A routine camera inspection or early root removal service is a fraction of the cost of a full pipe replacement. It's a smart investment that protects both your home and your wallet."

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric recommends homeowners take the following steps this spring:

Schedule a professional sewer line inspection, especially if your home has mature trees nearby.

Watch for early warning signs such as slow drains, gurgling noises, or unexplained wet spots in the yard.

Consider root barrier solutions or routine maintenance treatments to prevent regrowth.

When homeowners address root intrusion early, they can avoid emergency repairs, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and extend the lifespan of their plumbing systems.

"Our goal is to help homeowners stay ahead of problems before they become financial burdens," Brookins said. "Spring is the perfect time to ensure your home's plumbing system is ready for the year ahead."

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric is a family-owned and operated home services company that was founded in 2011 by Brad Bacon. For more information, visit https://www.everyonelovesbacon.com/

Media Contact:

Bruce Brookins

Director of Marketing

Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric

7710 Trinity Boulevard, Building 9

Fort Worth, TX 76118

[email protected]

www.everyonelovesbacon.com/

SOURCE Bacon Plumbing, Heating, Air & Electric