Springbrook Software Announces Strongest Third Quarter in Company's 35-year History Powered by New Cirrus Cloud Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, a leading cloud-based ERP platform for local government agencies, closed Q3 2022 with 22 new customers, an additional 15 existing customers moving from an on-premises solution to the Cirrus cloud, and the highest third quarter recorded revenue in the company's history. This represents a record in terms of quarterly customer activity and revenue for the company.

New and existing customers have validated the incredible value that the Springbrook's Cirrus platform brings to the local government agency market. The solution was built from the ground up specifically for the cloud and represents the highest level of security, modern technology and the most comprehensive feature set currently available.

"We made a significant multi-year investment in developing the advanced ERP system that our customers were demanding. There is literally no substitute for a native cloud-based solution like Cirrus. You cannot protect your data and citizen's data with a short cut, like uploading old software to a server and calling it "cloud based." Cirrus offers the highest level of cybersecurity available, exceeds citizen expectations for an Amazon-like experience and delivers the modern, intuitive interface that the current and next generation of government personnel have come to expect," says Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook Software.

Springbrook's Cirrus provides a full suite of secure, cloud-based solutions including finance, payroll, utility billing, human resources, and online payments for local government agencies and has recently released several new, high value solutions to the market. These include Advanced Capital Budgeting and Planning, a mobile work order app, Springbrook's new Allocation Billing (for CA water utilities) new Payroll online Time Clock and Time Sheets. Register here for an October 26th webinar reviewing several new Cirrus features.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. Nearly 2000 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with regional presence in over 40 states, and seven countries internationally. www.springbrooksoftware.com

