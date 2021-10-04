Springbrook Software Expands Product Offerings and Global Footprint with Acquisition of Public Sector Solution Provider MAGIQ Software

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, a leading cloud-based ERP platform for local government agencies, has acquired New Zealand based MAGIQ Software. Springbrook and MAGIQ Software will now collectively serve nearly 1700+ villages, towns, municipalities, fire districts, public health boards and cities in seven countries around the globe, with the bulk of customers located in North America.

MAGIQ Software provides an integrated cloud based public sector platform based around a suite of finance modules, including accounting, banking, billing, procurement, payroll, human resources, reporting and analytics, budgeting and planning, property and regulatory management and document management, service requests and civic engagement. These modules are supported by mobile applications to serve the needs of a remote workforce.

Springbrook has been providing a full suite of secure, cloud-based solutions including finance, payroll, utility billing, human resources, and online payments to local government agencies for over 30 years. Springbrook's Cirrus is a new cloud platform with a full complement of state-of-the-art features, including Tableau, the world's most highly rated reporting and analytics software.

"Both Springbrook and MAGIQ Software put customer service and product innovation first. This acquisition represents the execution of our strategy to deliver the most comprehensive suite of fully integrated cloud-based solutions for local government agencies. The MAGIQ Cloud platform complements our own new Cirrus financial cloud platform with new advanced capital budgeting/planning/reporting and document management capabilities," says Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook Software.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. More than 1100 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with regional presence in Washington, New York and Massachusetts. https://springbrooksoftware.com

About MAGIQ Software

With offices in New Zealand, Australia, and the USA, MAGIQ Software provides a market-leading Public Sector Cloud Platform to more than 550 customers. MAGIQ Software delivers appropriate software for each customer's business size, capabilities, and available resources, allowing customers to accelerate their business efficiency with an intuitive, powerful suite of Cloud solutions. https://www.magiqsoftware.com/

