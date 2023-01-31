Springbrook Software Named to GovTech 100 for Third Straight Year

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software, creators of Cirrus, the premier cloud-based ERP platform for local government agencies, has been named to the "GovTech Top 100 Companies to Watch in the Government Technology Space" for the third year in a row.

Springbrook's inclusion in the GovTech 100 list is the result of various factors, as determined by GovTech's analysis of trends that will shape 2023. These factors include the growing demand for comprehensive platforms, the heightened significance of cybersecurity and the escalation of operational intricacies.

"We developed our new, integrated Cirrus platform from the ground up as a full featured, native cloud-based solution. We provide our customers with the highest level of cybersecurity, a modern interface for citizens, and the ability to securely manage dynamic workplaces," says Robert Bonavito, CEO of Springbrook Software.

Springbrook's Cirrus provides a full suite of secure, cloud-based solutions including finance, payroll, utility billing, human resources, and online payments for local government agencies.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's premier cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. 2800 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, payroll, utility billing and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with regional presence in over 40 states, and seven countries internationally. www.springbrooksoftware.com

