Springbrook Software Reports Accelerated Adoption of Cirrus Finance ERP in Q1 2023

PORTLAND, Ore., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Springbrook Software saw record adoption of the company's flagship Cirrus cloud-based government finance ERP with 16 new customers selecting the platform in Q1 2023. Driving factors include a heightened federal focus on cybersecurity, the need to meet citizen expectations and the priority to operate on a modern solution.

"We chose Cirrus because of Springbrook's reputation in the industry, significant referrals, the platform's ease of use and Springbrook's ability to deliver the modern financial ERP we were seeking. The company has exceptional services and support and is a true partner that understands government," says Jan Kowalski, CPA: Township Manager, Reserve Township, PA.

"Industry adoption of Springbrook's Cirrus is strong and growing because we listen and deliver the mix of modern features and security that today's agencies require to meet their personnel and citizens' needs. We deliver our solutions in a professional and timely manner, enabling new customers to easily migrate from dated and inefficient solutions and step up to Cirrus," says Robert Bonavito, CEO, Springbrook Software.

Springbrook Software has been recognized for its exceptional customer service and innovative software solutions by industry associations, including recognition as a Top 100 GovTech Company several years in a row.

About Springbrook Software:

Springbrook Software is the country's leading cloud-based finance and administration software provider designing solutions specifically for small to medium sized local government agencies. Nearly 2800 cities, towns and districts from coast to coast use our suite of modern, high-performance solutions to manage their finances, HR, payroll, utility billing, reporting and collect citizen payments. Springbrook is headquartered in Portland, Oregon with regional presence in over 40 states, and seven countries internationally. www.springbrooksoftware.com

