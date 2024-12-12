SPRINGLINE ADVISORY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CLARK, RAYMOND & COMPANY

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springline Advisory, a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm, is proud to announce its partnership with Clark, Raymond & Company Advisory LLC (CRC), an accounting and advisory firm based in Redmond, WA, renowned for its comprehensive range of services including advisory, assurance and tax services.

Through an alternative practice structure, Springline Advisory will provide CRC with greater access to the capabilities and geographic reach of larger firms without compromising the depth of care and service its clients trust and expect.

"We've provided personalized services to businesses, nonprofits and community members throughout the Northwest region for more than 25 years, and we're looking forward to expanding our capabilities and co-creating an irresistible culture with Springline," said Ed Clark, CPA, Founding & Co-Managing Partner of CRC. "Joining Springline as a founding firm member allows us the opportunity and privilege to continue to create impact not only in our community but within the industry, too."

"This partnership is a strategic combination that will propel us forward," said Tim Brackney, CEO of Springline Advisory. "By merging CRC's decades of industry expertise and values-driven culture with Springline's innovative approach and scaling capabilities, we're creating a dynamic force. Together, we'll deliver groundbreaking solutions and exceptional value to their clients and unmatched career opportunities for their people."

Springline is actively pursuing opportunities to invest in entrepreneurial and culturally driven, mid-market accounting and business advisory firms across the U.S. For more information, go to www.springlineadvisory.com

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm built by and for the middle market. Backed by values-driven PE firm Trinity Hunt Partners, we don't believe in traditional consolidation trends. Instead, we work with high-performing teams to accelerate next-phase growth and collaboratively build a path to success through shared values, transparency, and trust. Together, Springline is building stronger cultures and sustainable legacies for the teams, clients, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.springlineadvisory.com.

Media Contact:

Kelsey O'Shaughnessy

PANBlast for Springline Advisory

317.806.1900

[email protected]

SOURCE Springline Advisory