SPRINGLINE ADVISORY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PREMIER FLORIDA BUSINESS ADVISORY FIRM FISKE ADVISORY, LLC

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Springline Advisory , a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm, today announced its partnership with Fiske Advisory, LLC , a South Florida-based business accounting, tax, business valuation and advisory services firm.

Through this partnership, Fiske will benefit from increased access to the resources and broader reach of a larger firm, while maintaining the personalized service and deep client relationships that have been the hallmark of their business for more than 50 years. Additionally, Springline Advisory will expand its firm portfolio with Fiske's business advisory services such as forensic accounting, litigation support, and business valuation.

"Joining forces with Springline Advisory is a natural fit," said Sheri Fiske Schultz, Managing Partner of Fiske Advisory, LLC. "Their commitment to delivering exceptional client service and their strong cultural alignment with our values of professionalism, integrity and personalized attention make this partnership a powerful opportunity. Together, we're excited to provide even greater value to our clients, increase professional development opportunities for our teams, and to build on our legacy of excellence."

Established in 1972, Fiske is a leading South Florida business advisory firm. Renowned for its expertise in litigation support accounting, business valuation, and other specialized services, Fiske is consistently ranked among the top 25 litigation support accounting firms, top local providers of business valuation services, and top women-owned businesses in the region.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fiske as a Springline founding firm. Their sterling reputation for providing exceptional advisory services, employee-centric culture, and entrepreneurial spirit complement our shared vision for growth," said Tim Brackney, CEO of Springline Advisory. "This combination underscores our dedication to forging strategic partnerships that strengthen the capabilities of traditional accounting firms, allowing us to offer a broader range of services that meet the business demands of today's dynamic middle market."

"My focus in advising Fiske was to find a partner that could really accelerate their growth as an advisory business while continuing to nourish and support their strong culture," said Gary Thomson, CPA, Managing Partner of Thomson Consulting and advisor on the deal. "Springline Advisory's strategic approach to growth is impressive. Partnering with Fiske, whose solid reputation in specialized areas like litigation support and business valuation is built on years of experience and deep industry knowledge, positions Springline as a high-impact player in the accounting and advisory space and elevates their competitive advantage as demand in the market continues to grow."

Today's announcement follows several strategic transactions with HM&M Advisory, LLC and Clark, Raymond & Company earlier this month, demonstrating Springline Advisory's focus on expanding its nationwide mid-market firm reach.

Springline is actively pursuing opportunities to invest in entrepreneurial and culturally driven, middle market accounting and business advisory firms across the U.S. For more information, go to www.springlineadvisory.com

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm built by and for the middle market. Backed by values-driven PE firm Trinity Hunt Partners, we don't believe in traditional consolidation trends. Instead, we work with high-performing teams to accelerate next-phase growth and collaboratively build a path to success through shared values, transparency, and trust. Together, Springline is building stronger cultures and sustainable legacies for the teams, clients, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit www.springlineadvisory.com .

