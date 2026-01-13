SPRINGLINE ADVISORY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CHRISTY PADDOCK ADVISORS, LLC

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Springline Advisory, a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm, today announced its partnership with Christy Paddock Advisors, LLC (Paddock), an Indianapolis-based firm providing fractional CFO and financial advisory services.

Through this partnership, Christy Paddock Advisors gains greater access to the capabilities, industry expertise, and reach typically associated with larger firms, without sacrificing the close relationships, care, and service that define boutique and regional providers. The partnership reflects Springline Advisory's continued commitment to supporting best-in-class firms serving the middle market.

"We've always prioritized an employee-centric culture and delivering thoughtful, high-impact advisory services with a personal touch," said Christy Paddock, Managing Partner of Christy Paddock Advisors. "Partnering with Springline Advisory aligns with our values and long-term vision, providing support as we continue to grow while staying true to our culture and the relationships we've built with our clients."

The partnership emphasizes sustainable growth and people-first firm building, with a continued focus on talent and leadership development. It supports Christy Paddock Advisors' ability to scale purposefully and serve more growing businesses through collaboration with other Springline Advisory partner firms, consistent with Springline Advisory's Scale with Soul™ approach.

"Christy Paddock Advisors has built a reputation for showing up as a true partner to growth-stage companies, not just an outside advisor," said Tim Brackney, CEO of Springline Advisory. "That mindset, combined with their leadership and culture, aligns closely with how we support firms that want to grow with purpose. We could not be more excited to have Paddock as part of Springline, as we see them as a natural extension of our Client Accounting Services Business and accretive to the support we offer clients in business transitions."

Christy Paddock Advisors provides fractional CFO and financial advisory services, offering reporting and strategic guidance without the cost or commitment of a full-time senior-level executive. The firm helps business owners and leadership teams make informed decisions, improve profitability, and support continued growth. Christy Paddock Advisors works closely with rapidly growing organizations to support their next phase of growth.

Today's announcement follows a strategic transaction with Actuarial Resources Corporation, an actuarial software and consulting firm, supporting Springline Advisory's ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery and advance its mission to transform advisory services.

Springline Advisory is actively pursuing opportunities to invest in entrepreneurial and culturally driven middle-market accounting and business advisory firms across the U.S. For more information, go to springlineadvisory.com.

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is the big, small firm architecting the future of middle market accounting and advisory. Backed by values-driven PE firm Trinity Hunt Partners, we don't believe in traditional consolidation trends. Instead, we work with high-performing teams to accelerate next-phase growth and collaboratively build a path to success through shared values, transparency, and trust.

Recognized as the 4th Fastest-Growing Firm in 2025 by Accounting Today, Springline is building stronger cultures and sustainable legacies for the teams, clients, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit springlineadvisory.com.

