SPRINGLINE ADVISORY APPOINTS FORMER GRANT THORNTON CEO, J. MICHAEL MCGUIRE AS INDEPENDENT BOARD DIRECTOR

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springline Advisory , a contemporary business advisory platform, is proud to announce the appointment of J. Michael (Mike) McGuire as an independent board member. McGuire is renowned for his transformative leadership as CEO of Grant Thornton LLP, one of America's largest providers of audit and assurance, tax, and advisory services. "Mike McGuire's board appointment marks a significant milestone for Springline Advisory as we continue to carve out a new path in the middle-market accounting and advisory landscape," said Tim Brackney, CEO of Springline. "Mike's unparalleled expertise in the accounting profession and his reputation for building a people-first culture of quality, innovation, and collaboration align perfectly with our 'Scale for Good' business model."

McGuire brings 38 years of professional services experience to Springline. From high-growth, startup, and middle-market companies across diverse industries, his expertise includes capital markets transactions ranging from venture capital to IPOs, and he has advised numerous companies on M&A strategies, due diligence, and deal structure. During his 18 years at Grant Thornton, McGuire was instrumental in the firm's expansion and cultural development. As CEO, the firm posted record revenue and earnings where McGuire and the Grant Thornton team helped propel the firm to new heights, enhancing its culture, market presence, and service offerings.

"I'm pleased to serve on Springline's board where we have a compelling opportunity for middle-market firms to enhance client service, fuel the quality of talent and employee experience while safeguarding the culture of the firms that join us on this new path to growth. I look forward to working with Tim and the Springline team on this rewarding journey," McGuire stated.

Brackney shared McGuire's enthusiasm: "It's a tremendous honor to have Mike as an independent board member and help guide the strategic direction of our firm. His depth and breadth of experience in advisory, audit, client service, employee experience, technology innovation, and leading industry disruption through enterprise-wide transformation are exactly the leadership we seek from our board members, and I look forward to having his perspective and counsel."

About Springline Advisory

Springline Advisory is a trailblazing financial and business advisory firm that accelerates next-phase growth for privately held, mid-market accounting and advisory firms across the U.S. Backed by values-driven private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners, Springline is proud to invest in its people while promoting an entrepreneurial spirit and providing a quicker, less risky path to sustainable growth.

