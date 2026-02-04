Sproutr Launches End-to-End Program Placement Services, Eliminating Critical Handoff Between Design and Carrier Negotiations

Industry-Leading Program Architects Now Guide Insurance Programs From Blueprint to Binding, Addressing Costly Gap in Traditional Development Process

SOLEBURY, Pa., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sproutr, a leading insurance program design and product development firm, today announced the launch of Program Placement Services, expanding its capabilities to include complete carrier placement, contract navigation, and go-to-market facilitation. This strategic enhancement enables Sproutr to guide insurance programs through the entire lifecycle, from initial underwriting design to final carrier placement and market launch, with a single, unified team.

The new service addresses a longstanding challenge in the insurance program development industry: the costly and inefficient handoff between program design and program placement. When different parties handle design and carrier placement, critical context is often lost, resulting in carrier pushback, program redesigns, launch delays, and diminished market confidence.

"We've had too many MGAs and MGUs approach us because they've lost momentum at the placement stage," said JoAnne Artesani, Founder & CEO at Sproutr. "Carriers raise concerns that could have been addressed during the design phase, forcing costly revisions and pushing back launch timelines. By having the same architects who design the program also identify, introduce, and negotiate the activities required for a successful placement with carriers, we eliminate that gap entirely."

Sproutr's Program Placement Services leverage the firm's deep carrier, MGA, and MGU expertise to provide:

Carrier-Trusted Advocacy and Introductions for existing Sproutr program design clients

Strategic MGA/MGU and Carrier Pairing based on program fit and market positioning

Contract Negotiation Support led by professionals who understand both the technical design and business strategy

Hands-On Facilitation and Onboarding through the first 90 days post-launch

The expansion builds on Sproutr's established reputation for comprehensive program development, which includes underwriting and program design, product development and regulatory execution, and actuarial and financial analysis. By integrating placement services, Sproutr now offers what it calls "Blueprint to Binding" capability.

"I've sat on the carrier side of this business for decades. We are creating the gold standard for carrier submissions at Sproutr. When carriers see a Sproutr submission, we'll have earned our position at the top of the stack because their questions are already answered and presented the way they want to see the information, so they can fast-track it to a decision," said Ed Skoch, Director of Programs & Placements at Sproutr.

The timing of the launch reflects growing demand from MGAs, MGUs, and carriers for streamlined program development partnerships that can accelerate time-to-market while reducing execution risk.

To support the launch, Sproutr is offering qualified prospects a complimentary 60-minute Program Readiness Assessment, which is a strategic diagnostic that evaluates design integrity, regulatory positioning, market differentiation, and placement viability. Participants receive a personalized scorecard identifying program strengths, gaps, and recommended next steps.

"Whether you're launching a new program or remarketing an existing one, understanding where you stand before you approach carriers is critical," said JoAnne. "This assessment gives MGAs and carriers actionable insight into what will help their programs succeed in today's competitive marketplace."

The Program Placement Services launch provides MGAs and MGUs with one proven resource offering fully integrated design-to-placement capability with deep technical expertise at every stage. For more information, visit www.sproutr.com/program-placement-service .

About Sproutr

Sproutr is an insurance program design and product development firm that seamlessly connects the pieces of program and product development for MGAs, MGUs, and carriers. Led by industry veterans with deep carrier, MGA, and regulatory expertise, Sproutr provides comprehensive solutions spanning underwriting and program design, product development and regulatory execution, actuarial and competitive analysis, and program placement services. The firm's approach is empowered by people and enhanced by technology, delivering insurance programs that succeed from concept to market.

