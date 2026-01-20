Sproutr LLC Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

SOLEBURY, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sproutr is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Sproutr. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 12 points higher than the top 100 U.S. companies.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

JoAnne Artesani Founder & CEO

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Sproutr stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"From day one, we made building a value-aligned culture a strategic decision at Sproutr. Our vision, mission, and values were created to attract people who lead from the front, are generous with knowledge, lean with yes, and see beyond for themselves, their colleagues, and our clients. Earning the Great Place to Work certification is meaningful because it affirms that our team experiences the culture we set out to build," says Sproutr's founder and CEO, JoAnne Artesani.

The company was built with a clear vision: to become the employer people aspire to join and the company clients demand to work with. That starts with creating the conditions for people to do the best work of their careers. Sproutr's team is intentionally small, senior, and multidisciplinary. Employees are trusted with meaningful responsibility, supported with transparent processes, and given the space to lead from wherever they sit.

Sproutr's values show up in how projects are run, how decisions are made, and how performance is measured. The firm's approach to flexibility, collaboration, and professional development reflects a deep respect for individual autonomy and shared accountability. Every team member contributes to shaping the business, and the result is a culture of focus, high standards, and mutual trust.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Sproutr is hiring. Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit sproutr.com/careers

About Sproutr

Sproutr is an insurance product design & build firm. Moving beyond advisory services, Sproutr exists to support start-up and legacy insurance providers in leading core insurance functions to validate, design, and author new or expanding product launch efforts. Their team has deep experience and credibility in leading underwriting, process, and product design and implementation within Fortune 500 companies and unicorn insurtechs. Choosing Sproutr means gaining the strength and credibility of a multi-disciplinary team that has navigated real industry obstacles. Sproutr is a proud partner program member of AAIS and an approved service provider of TMPAA. For more information about Sproutr, visit: https://www.sproutr.com/

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

