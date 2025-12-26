Sprouts Farmers Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. - SFM

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 26, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. ("Sprouts" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: SFM), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between June 4, 2025 and October 29, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.

Get Help

Sprouts investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-sfm-2/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Sprouts and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 29, 2025, the Company announced its third quarter fiscal 2025 results, disclosing comparable stores sales growth below expectations as well as disappointing fourth quarter guidance and cuts to its full year estimates, despite raising them only one quarter prior, due to "challenging year-on-year comparisons as well as signs of a softening consumer."

On this news, the price of Sprouts' shares fell from a closing market price of $104.55 per share on October 29, 2025 to $77.25 per share on October 30, 2025, a decline of about 26.11% in the span of just a single day.

The case is Singh Family Revocable Trust u/a dtd 02/18/2019 v. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-04416.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

SOURCE ClaimsFiler