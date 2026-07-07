SPS PoolCare Celebrates Five Years, 50,000 Recurring Customers

Nation's largest pool services company enters the Atlanta market with Good Boy Pool Services acquisition

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS PoolCare, the largest swimming pool services company in the United States, celebrated its fifth anniversary by completing its acquisition of Good Boy Pool Services and reaching the milestone of 50,000 recurring maintenance customers. The acquisition expands SPS PoolCare's service area to the Atlanta market and marks more than 220 acquisitions since its founding.

Backed by Storr Group, SPS PoolCare operates across Texas, Florida, Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, serving more than 50,000 weekly recurring residential and commercial customers and performing over 2.5 million pool services annually. SPS PoolCare leverages technology to streamline operations, enhance service delivery, and elevate the customer experience across every market it serves.

"This anniversary marks five years of building something the pool industry has never seen before, and our Atlanta market expansion with Good Boy Pool Services is proof that we are not slowing down," said Lance Martin, CEO of SPS PoolCare. "Our exceptional team and technology-forward approach gives us the tools to grow quickly while never losing sight of what matters most: delivering exceptional service to every customer, every time."

SPS PoolCare's growth trajectory includes recent landmark acquisitions of Pool Troopers and the majority of the pool service operations of Amenity Pool Services, two of the largest pool service companies in the United States. Those acquisitions significantly expanded SPS PoolCare's geographic presence across the Sunbelt, added thousands of new customers, and established the foundation for the company's continued expansion into new markets, including Atlanta.

"Five years ago, we set out with a simple goal: build the most trusted pool services company in the country," said Fraser Ramseyer, Founder of SPS PoolCare and Founder and CEO of Storr Group. "More than 220 acquisitions later, that mission remains unchanged. Every business that joins SPS strengthens our ability to invest in our people, technology, and local operations while preserving the customer relationships that made those businesses successful."

SPS PoolCare continues to pursue acquisitions in existing and new markets as it works toward becoming the most comprehensive pool services platform in the nation. Learn more about SPS PoolCare at spspoolcare.com.

About SPS PoolCare:

As the #1 swimming-pool services company in the United States, SPS PoolCare is on track to perform over 2,500,000 weekly recurring pool services in 2026 and employs more than 1,300 staff across five states. Backed by Storr Group, the company is focused on growing its family of brands across the Sun Belt as it continues to make owning a pool a joy. SPS PoolCare is committed to creating a world-class service experience for its customers and being an employer-of-choice for its team members. Read more at spspoolcare.com

About Storr Group:

Storr Group is an operationally focused lower-middle-market private equity firm that backs, builds, and scales industry-leading platforms. With a rich background in business building, Storr combines world-class operators with strategic M&A, deep integration, and sophisticated technology to drive sustainable growth and long-term value. Storr Group has offices in West Palm Beach, New York City, and Austin. To partner today, visit storrgroup.com

SOURCE SPS PoolCare