SPX FLOW Expands Range of Valves and Control Units for Hazardous Environments

News provided by

SPX FLOW, INC.

14 Nov, 2023, 11:51 ET

Customers can choose from options certified for ATEX and IECEx Zone 1 and Zone 2 conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APV, a part of SPX FLOW's suite of process solutions, now has a broader range of ATEX and IECEx Control Units (CU) that are certified for both zone 1 and 2 hazardous environments, giving customers more options to pick what best fits their needs.

APV is adding a new IECEx Control Unit for Zone 2, which expands the product line and its ability to fit even more applications and conditions, including a variety of sizes and configurations designed to meet essential health and safety requirements.

To learn more about the new ATEX / IECEX Zone 2 certified Control Units, visit: CU4 & CU4plus Valve Control Unit - Certified for ATEX / IECEx / CCC Zone 2

These types of valve control units are imperative to operations in distilleries, breweries and personal care. The systems create explosive gases and thus require components and features that meet higher regulations, including:

  • Built to prevent sparks, flames and the ignition of flammable gases or vapors in hazardous environments
  • Meets increased safety standards that aim to provide impact-resistant enclosures for electrical equipment and prevent any ignition risks in hazardous areas
  • Able to withstand high temperatures and pressures while resisting the corrosive and abrasive nature of food and beverage products

Viviana Rodriguez, Global Product Manager, APV Valves: "No matter the industry, the safety of the workers and equipment is a top priority. Ensuring our products meet stringent safety standards, like ATEX and IECEx, means that our customers can use them confidently, knowing they are getting the protection and quality needed, no matter the job. SPX FLOW is proud to be able to provide an expanded range so that we can better fit the needs of our partners."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com

Media Contact: 
Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
Melissa.Buscher@spxflow.com

SOURCE SPX FLOW, INC.

Also from this source

The World's Largest Industrial Mixing Business Set to Accelerate Spare Part Response

The World's Largest Industrial Mixing Business Set to Accelerate Spare Part Response

SPX FLOW's Mixing Solutions business has opened a new state-of-the-art Aftermarket Center of Excellence (ACE) in Rochester, New York. The Center...
New Bilge Pump Offers Cutting-Edge Quick-Change Technology

New Bilge Pump Offers Cutting-Edge Quick-Change Technology

Johnson Pump Marine, a brand of SPX FLOW, unveiled its latest offering in marine technology, the Aqua Void Cartridge Bilge Pump, featuring an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.