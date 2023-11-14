SPX FLOW Expands Range of Valves and Control Units for Hazardous Environments

Customers can choose from options certified for ATEX and IECEx Zone 1 and Zone 2 conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APV, a part of SPX FLOW's suite of process solutions, now has a broader range of ATEX and IECEx Control Units (CU) that are certified for both zone 1 and 2 hazardous environments, giving customers more options to pick what best fits their needs.

APV is adding a new IECEx Control Unit for Zone 2, which expands the product line and its ability to fit even more applications and conditions, including a variety of sizes and configurations designed to meet essential health and safety requirements.

To learn more about the new ATEX / IECEX Zone 2 certified Control Units, visit: CU4 & CU4plus Valve Control Unit - Certified for ATEX / IECEx / CCC Zone 2

These types of valve control units are imperative to operations in distilleries, breweries and personal care. The systems create explosive gases and thus require components and features that meet higher regulations, including:

Built to prevent sparks, flames and the ignition of flammable gases or vapors in hazardous environments

Meets increased safety standards that aim to provide impact-resistant enclosures for electrical equipment and prevent any ignition risks in hazardous areas

Able to withstand high temperatures and pressures while resisting the corrosive and abrasive nature of food and beverage products

Viviana Rodriguez, Global Product Manager, APV Valves: "No matter the industry, the safety of the workers and equipment is a top priority. Ensuring our products meet stringent safety standards, like ATEX and IECEx, means that our customers can use them confidently, knowing they are getting the protection and quality needed, no matter the job. SPX FLOW is proud to be able to provide an expanded range so that we can better fit the needs of our partners."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

