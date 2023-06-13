SPX FLOW Names New President for its Pump Solutions Business

News provided by

SPX FLOW, Inc.

13 Jun, 2023, 10:21 ET

The new leader's role will take effect as of June 13th.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. has appointed Greg Rogers as the new President of its industrial and marine pump business. Rogers has a longstanding relationship with the company that dates back twenty years, having worked as a business and operational leader before the company's divestiture in 2015.

Here's what you should know:

Continue Reading
SPX FLOW New Pump Solutions Leader, Greg Rogers
SPX FLOW New Pump Solutions Leader, Greg Rogers

  • Greg Rogers is the new Pump Solutions President for SPX FLOW, Inc.
  • Rogers joins the company from Armstrong World Industries where he served as, Area Sales Manager for New York City.
  • He offers strong commercial expertise and customer relationship skills that have translated over diverse industries and markets.
  • SPX FLOW Pump Solutions is a leading provider of precision pumping solutions to industrial, oil and gas, chemical and recreational marine end markets.

Rogers will lead SPX FLOW's industrial and marine operations to include the industry leading brands of: Bran + Luebbe, Johnson Pump and Tigerholm. "With a strong reputation of high-quality pumps, I'm excited to join such a talented team," said Greg Rogers, SPX FLOW Pump Solutions President. "As one of the largest providers of metering pumps globally, I look forward to building on the great momentum of the business."

SPX FLOW's pump brands are engineered to provide processing systems with consistent, high-performance flow that ensure high product quality for manufacturers and consumers. With a focus on making process systems more sustainable, SPX FLOW pumps are trusted worldwide for their performance. Learn more about SPX FLOW pump solutions on our website: www.spxflow.com

"Greg brings to SPX FLOW nearly 30 years of global business and commercial leadership experience with multinational companies. His focus on operational efficiency and customer relationships will be of great benefit to our team," said Marc Michael, SPX FLOW President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the Pumps business having great momentum entering new markets such as wind energy and electric vehicles, it's an exciting time for him to be joining the business."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2021 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries.

Media Contact:
Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

