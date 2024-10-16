SPX FLOW Partners with HÆRFEST Coffee Roasting Co., Fostering Inclusion and Empowerment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW is pleased to announce a partnership with HÆRFEST Coffee Roasting Co. to supply its company marketplace and catered events with their mission-driven coffee. Founded by Toby Foreman and based in Davidson, NC, HÆRFEST has been at the forefront of creating meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities for more than 20 years.

Every aspect of HÆRFEST, from the artwork on its packaging, the roasting and grinding of the beans, to the delivery process, is designed to provide jobs for people with disabilities.

Here, watch how Toby and his team talk about the importance of the partnership: https://www.spxflow.com/about/culture-of-belonging

"Toby is transforming lives, expanding possibilities and fostering a culture of belonging—values we are deeply passionate about at SPX FLOW," says Melissa Buscher, SPX FLOW Chief Communications & Marketing Officer. "Toby's mission and commitment to provide opportunities for all is one of the many reasons we are excited to partner with HÆRFEST."

"We are thankful at HÆRFEST COFFEE Roasting Co. to be served at SPX FLOW. SPX FLOW is committed to giving back by acceptance of diversity, creating positive change for impact beyond their operations and to making a difference where they operate," says Toby Foreman, HÆRFEST COFFEE Roasting Co. Founder. "SPX FLOW's business ethos is consistent with our outreach commitment to utilize HÆRFEST to impact lives and create positive change. Working and serving together we can forge new paths to employment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities."

By partnering with companies like HÆRFEST, SPX FLOW continues to demonstrate its dedication to creating sustainable, community-focused outcomes, echoing its tagline, "Solutions in the Making."

About HÆRFEST Coffee Roasting Co.: Founded 20 years ago and located in Davidson, NC, HÆRFEST Coffee Roasting Co. is committed to providing meaningful employment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Every part of the company's operation is intentionally designed to foster inclusion, from packaging design to coffee roasting. Through their work, HÆRFEST continues to drive positive change and create opportunities for individuals with disabilities to thrive.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

