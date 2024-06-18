SPX FLOW Parts Level Agreements Offer Customized Spare Parts Solutions

Manufacturers can ensure the correct spare parts are delivered ahead of their unique maintenance schedule.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, a leader in manufacturing solutions, now offers a fully customizable Parts Level Agreement (PLA) tailored to customers' specialized needs. PLAs are designed according to specific equipment requirements within a system and the customer's preventative maintenance plan.

SPX FLOW's PLAs align spare parts delivery based on the customer's unique schedule and operation needs, ensuring manufacturers have what they need for preventative maintenance at the optimal time, thus cutting unnecessary downtime and reducing working capital investment.

The benefits of SPX FLOW's PLAs include:

Proactive parts supply: PLAs ensure the exact components needed arrive ahead of scheduled maintenance so manufacturers can plan downtime with confidence and precision, minimizing disruptions.

Reduced inventory costs: With reduced onsite inventory, companies see operating cost savings and improved working capital.

Streamlined Operations: Operations are simplified by having a single point of contact for spare parts. Additionally, the entire system's process is considered instead of single, stand-alone equipment components.

Trustworthy, knowledgeable expertise: Companies have access to SPX FLOW's experienced experts. As the original equipment supplier, machinery is maintained to the highest standard.

Christy Van Eck, SPX FLOW Global Product Manager for Aftermarket: "SPX FLOW's Parts Level Agreements are tailor-made to each and every customer. No two are the same. These customized solutions are built around the unique equipment makeup of each system based on what will serve them best. We know every customer is unique, and that's why we are proud to offer a custom PLA as a solution fit just for them."

