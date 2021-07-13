SPX FLOW Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report, 'Solutions that Matter'

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, released "Solutions that Matter," its first Environmental Social and Governance Report (ESG) report.

The report showcases how SPX FLOW enables customers to reach their sustainability goals while simultaneously reducing its own footprint through increased operational efficiencies at its manufacturing sites and across its supply chain. Solutions that Matter also underscores the company's safety record, community service and culture of belonging.

"Solutions that Matter marks the latest chapter in a longtime journey," said Peter Ryan, SPX FLOW's Chief People Officer and General Counsel. "Our purpose is to improve the world through innovative and sustainable solutions, and we're proud of our long history of making meaningful change."

SPX FLOW has 853 patents across the globe, with over 40% of the patent families connected to sustainability and clean technology.

Notable items from the report include:

Highlights of SPX FLOW's safety initiatives. The number of safety incidents in the company's manufacturing facilities declined by 50% in 2020, and there's a goal to reduce total recordable incident rates (TRIR) by 20% each year.

Examples of how SPX FLOW creatively solves complex challenges enabling customers to reach their sustainability goals. For instance, the company's partial homogenization technology allowed a dairy customer to save up to 85% of kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per unit of production.

Ways SPX FLOW has made its operations more sustainable, such as the company's Erpe-Mere manufacturing facility in Belgium , which now generates enough clean energy to fully power its operations following the installation of a rooftop solar array.

, which now generates enough clean energy to fully power its operations following the installation of a rooftop solar array. Impacts of employee resource groups that attract, retain and support both female and Black team members. It's part of a cultural transformation that emphasizes belonging and has helped spur an increase in the number of SPX FLOW employees who recommend the company as a great place to work.

Grassroots community service work that SPX FLOW's Solutions Makers led during COVID-19. It ranged from making plastic parts for face shields needed by a local medical group to stuffing hundreds of backpacks with school supplies for low-income students forced to suddenly take classes virtually.

"We're proud of the work our team is doing to improve the world, locally and globally through their impactful work in our communities and internally by driving our culture of belonging," Ryan said, "We're committed to a continued focus on Solutions that Matter."

The report, created by the company's global ESG Steering Committee, meets the SASB Industrial Machinery and Goods standard.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of markets for nutrition, health and precision solutions. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

