SPX FLOW to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 11, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions, announced today it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

The presentation will feature an in-depth review of the business, along with the company's strategy to generate profitable growth and utilize balance sheet strength for high-return investments. Key speakers will include:

Marc Michael , President and CEO

, President and CEO Jaime Easley , Vice President and CFO

, Vice President and CFO Dwight Gibson , Chief Commercial Officer

, Chief Commercial Officer Ty Jeffers , Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain

, Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain Melissa Buscher , Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

The presentation and subsequent question and answer session will be webcast on March 11, 2021 beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern time. A link to the webcast and slide presentation will be available in the investor relations section of SPX FLOW's website at www.spxflow.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the company's website.

To register for the event, please visit the investor relations section of spxflow.com.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

Investor Contacts:

Scott Gaffner

VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Insights

704-752-4485

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Peter Smolowitz

External Communications Manager

704-390-6918

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

