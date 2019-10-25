SPX FLOW to Present at the 2019 Baird Global Industrial Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) a leading provider of process solutions, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Michael and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jaime Easley will present at the BAIRD 2019 Industrials Conference in Chicago, IL on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of SPX FLOW's website (www.spxflow.com). A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the website for approximately 90 days.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as automated process systems, into food and beverage and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 100 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Stewart Honeycutt Barrett Brown Director, FP&A and Investor Relations Communications Manager 704-752-4472 704-752-4462 E-mail: investor@spxflow.com



