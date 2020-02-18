SPX FLOW to Present at the 2020 Barclays Industrial Select Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions, announced today that Marc Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jaime Easley, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, Florida on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern time.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of SPX FLOW's website (investor.spxflow.com). A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the website for approximately 90 days.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as automated process systems, into food and beverage and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 100 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor Contacts:

Scott Gaffner

VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Insights

704-752-4485

investor@spxflow.com

Stewart Honeycutt

Director, FP&A and Investor Relations

704-752-4472

Media Contact:

Barrett Brown, Communications Manager

704-752-4462

communications@spxflow.com

