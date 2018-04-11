SPX FLOW to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on May 2

SPX FLOW President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Michael and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Smeltser will discuss the company's first quarter 2018 results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be simultaneously webcast via the company's website at www.spxflow.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Conference Call

Dial in: 877-346-3961

From outside the United States: +1 262-558-6099

Conference ID: 1089217

A replay of the call will be available by telephone through Saturday, May 12.

To Listen to A Replay of the Call

Dial in: 855-859-2056

From outside the United States: +1 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 1089217

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as automated process systems, into food and beverage, industrial and power and energy markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $2 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Ryan Taylor, VP, Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: 704-752-4486

E-mail: investor@spxflow.com

