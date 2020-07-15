SPX FLOW to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on July 29, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions, announced today its plan to report second quarter 2020 financial results on July 29, 2020. During a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, SPX FLOW President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Michael and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jaime Easley will discuss the company's second quarter 2020 results and provide an update on operational performance and how it is managing through the current environment. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in five minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be webcast simultaneously via the company's website at www.spxflow.com and the slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the site.

Conference Call:

Dial in: (877) 346-3961

From outside the United States: + 1 (262) 558-6099

Conference ID: 4992344

A replay of the call will be available by telephone through August 8, 2020.

To Listen to A Replay of the Call :

Dial in: (855) 859-2056

From outside the United States: + 1 (404) 537-3406

Conference ID: 4992344

About SPX FLOW, Inc.:

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) innovates with customers to help feed and enhance the world by designing, delivering and servicing high value solutions at the heart of growing and sustaining our diverse communities. The company's product offering is concentrated in rotating, actuating and hydraulic technologies, as well as automated process systems, into food and beverage and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenues with operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 100 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.

