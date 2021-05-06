SPX FLOW Unveils New Tagline: 'Solutions in the Making'

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW), a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, revealed a new tagline today – "Solutions in the Making" – that underscores the company's strategy.

"We improve the world through innovative, sustainable solutions," said Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Melissa Buscher. "We help the world's most-recognized brands manufacture everything from milk and medicine to plant-based food and personal care products, and the way we do this helps customers lower costs, increase uptime, save energy, reduce waste and improve quality. Solutions in the Making' is our true identity."

SPX FLOW's work during the COVID-19 pandemic is one example of why the company is highly regarded for solving complex challenges. SPX FLOW always remained operational, helping customers process products that kept food on grocery shelves, produced hand sanitizer as demand surged and manufactured the COVID-19 vaccine at record pace.

The new "Solutions in the Making" tagline comes as SPX FLOW evolves its business toward process solutions.

SPX FLOW divested its Power & Energy unit in March 2020 to focus on becoming a process-solutions company serving essential markets. Just last week, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Philadelphia Mixing Solutions. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021, and it will mark SPX FLOW's third acquisition since August.

"Solutions in the Making" also speaks to SPX FLOW's internal culture. After last year's racial injustice, for instance, the company had open dialogue across the organization to determine how best to be a part of the solution internally and when engaging within its communities. SPX FLOW also continues to work across the organization to solve the complex challenges of customers and provide them high quality solutions.

"We embrace teamwork, collaboration and innovation," Buscher said. "That means internally, we're known for being a great place to work, and externally, we discover the solutions our customers rely on us for. 'Solutions in the Making' reflects the spirit of SPX FLOW."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW) improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.4 billion in 2020 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

