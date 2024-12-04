SPX FLOW's 2024 Impact Report Highlights Innovation, Sustainability and Cultural Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of its latest Impact Report, detailing recent advancements in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) areas. The comprehensive report details SPX FLOW's significant strides toward, "Solutions That Matter."

The ingenuity of our employees, admirably termed, "solution makers," has led to advancements in all areas of this year's report. Specifically in sustainability, every member of the team continues to focus on making, "Earth Day, Every Day," through product innovation, daily operations and workplace safety.

"We're proud to call this an impact report because of the meaningful change we're making to impact the world," says Tracy Beaudry, SPX FLOW Vice President of EHS and Sustainability. "We've seen real progress in reducing our environmental impact and creating a more inclusive workplace."

The report outlines 2025 goals to increase recyclable waste and decrease energy consumption by 3% year-over-year.

A Few Accomplishments Highlighted in the Report:

Environmental: The Anhydro BlueLight Whitening System® is a new innovation that reduces water consumption by up to 250,000 liters per day when producing four tons per hour in powder processing.





Social: The company takes pride in its culture of belonging, which has resulted in a significant boost in acceptance and respect among employees. A survey of team members reveals an impressive increase of 30% in these areas.





Governance: The company has reached the best safety record in its nine-year history.

The report was drafted in compliance with the SASB Industrial Machinery and Goods standard.

Read the full 2024 Impact Report here: www.spxflow.com/about/2024-impact-report

