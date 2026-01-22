SPYRT Worldwide Makes A Big Statement With A 20-Liter Ukrainian Spirit Signature Vodka At The 2026 Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America Convention

The Ukrainian Spirit 20-liter bottle will be displayed alongside the recently launched 3-liter Limited Howitzer Edition

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPYRT Worldwide , the veteran-founded importer dedicated to bringing Ukraine's finest wines and spirits to the U.S., is excited to unveil the 20-liter Ukrainian Spirit Vodka at the upcoming 2026 WSWA Convention in February 2026. This bottle is a special order for the American market, a unique 20-liter format that immediately draws attention and highlights the brand's distinctive character. In Ukraine, it has already been recognized by the Register of Records with an achievement of the largest volume of a bottle of vodka produced in Ukraine.

"Ukraine is the Texas of Europe, and we wanted to show the WSWA crowd how everything is bigger in Ukraine too," said Sam Lerman, Co-Founder and CEO of SPYRT Worldwide. "This release is not just any 20-liter vodka, as it's hand-crafted with beautiful blue leather meticulously stitched on a gold accented bottle."

The Ukrainian Spirit 20-Liter is bottled at 40% ABV/80 proof using SPYRT's Ukrainian Spirit Reserve Vodka. Crafted using a unique "SINGLE WATER" technology, in which the water, spirit, and vodka all originate from the same artesian well tapped since 1876. This crystal-clear spring water is drawn from 200 meters beneath the lush pine forests of Volyn and combined with specially selected grain from the steppes of Western Ukraine. The vodka is produced using patented Pentagonal distilling technology and undergoes a 10-day resting period before bottling. This meticulous process has earned Ukrainian Spirit a Double Gold at the WSWA 2025 Tasting Competition.

The bottle's "label" is made from genuine Italian leather and features all product information. It is secured to the bottle with metal fasteners, highlighting the product's meticulous craftsmanship. In November 2025, the Ukrainian Spirit 20-liter entered the National Register of Records of Ukraine.

SPYRT Worldwide is a US and Ukrainian veteran-founded and owned, dedicated to promoting Ukraine's rich cultural heritage through the country's top wines and spirits, founded in 2022. The company's vision and mission, in addition to forging these connections between the two countries, also focus on empowering the people of Ukraine. Each bottle sold helps further SPYRT's mission to support humanitarian and demining efforts in Ukraine.

SPYRT Worldwide is committed to dedicating a significant portion of its profits to humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine, actively supporting the liberation and safety of the Ukrainian people, reinforcing SPYRT Worldwide's unwavering commitment to the enduring strength and revitalization of the Ukrainian nation.

WSWA's Access LIVE is the largest U.S. event uniting all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. Featuring buy-sell engagements, high-level information panels, wine and spirits competition and C-suite-level networking, this event has been a premier destination for beverage alcohol wholesalers, suppliers and now retailers since its inception in 1943. To learn more, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or connect with us across our social platforms on Facebook , X , Instagram , and YouTube or follow us at #AccessLIVE26.

