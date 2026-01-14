SPYRT Worldwide Unveils A 3-Liter Ukrainian Spirit Limited Howitzer Edition Vodka Made From Refurbished Powder Charge Tubes

The special edition release is now available in 13 states and Washington, D.C. for purchase online.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPYRT Worldwide, the veteran-founded importer dedicated to bringing Ukraine's finest wines and spirits to the U.S., proudly announces the launch of the Ukrainian Spirit Limited Howitzer Edition with a special packaging made from used artillery shell propelling charge cases from Ukraine's defense against the russian invasion. 10% of the profit from sales is donated to Invictus Global Response, a team of US Veteran bomb technicians who clear landmines in Ukraine as volunteers and train demining teams.

3-Liter Ukrainian Spirit Limited Howitzer Edition Vodka

"We're incredibly proud to introduce the Ukrainian Spirit Howitzer Limited Edition," said Sam Lerman, Co-Founder and CEO of SPYRT Worldwide. "This release is far more than an extraordinary 3-liter vodka, as it's hand-crafted from repurposed military powder charge tubes and finished with meticulous leatherwork. With a portion of proceeds from the manufacturer supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this product allows consumers to directly support a powerful cause while experiencing exceptional quality."

The Ukrainian Spirit Limited Howitzer Edition 3-liter is bottled at 40% ABV/80 proof using SPYRT's Ukrainian Spirit Reserve Vodka. Crafted using a unique "SINGLE WATER" technology, in which the water, spirit, and vodka all originate from the same artesian well tapped since 1876. This crystal-clear spring water is drawn from 200 meters beneath the lush pine forests of Volyn and combined with specially selected grain from the steppes of Western Ukraine. The vodka is produced using patented Pentagonal distilling technology and undergoes a 10-day resting period before bottling. This meticulous process has earned Ukrainian Spirit a Double Gold at the WSWA 2025 Tasting Competition.

The base of this drink's packaging is crafted from a repurposed M119A2 Propelling Charge Case, sourced directly from Ukrainian military personnel. Each tube is carefully refurbished to restore its appearance and smooth out any dents from previous use. The Ukrainian Spirit Limited Howitzer Edition is then wrapped externally in genuine Italian leather, which is hand-stitched around the case. The bottle's "label" is also made from genuine Italian leather and features all product information. It is secured to the bottle with metal fasteners, highlighting the product's meticulous craftsmanship.

SPYRT Worldwide is a US and Ukrainian veteran-founded and owned, dedicated to promoting Ukraine's rich cultural heritage through the country's top wines and spirits, founded in 2022. The company's vision and mission, in addition to forging these connections between the two countries, also focus on empowering the people of Ukraine. Each bottle sold helps further SPYRT's mission to support humanitarian and demining efforts in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Spirit Limited Howitzer Edition is available as a 3-liter bottle and retails for $999.99 online at the SPYRT Worldwide shop and at select retailers. For more information on SPYRT Worldwide, please visit www.SpyrtWorldwide.com and follow on Facebook at @spyrtofukraine, on Instagram.

About SPYRT Worldwide

SPYRT Worldwide is committed to dedicating a significant portion of its profits to humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine, actively supporting the liberation and safety of the Ukrainian people, reinforcing SPYRT Worldwide's unwavering commitment to the enduring strength and revitalization of the Ukrainian nation.

