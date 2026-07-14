SQAIRZ Congratulates Tristan Peters on 2026 American League All-Star Selection

WINDHAM, N.H., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SQAIRZ congratulates Tristan Peters on being named to the 2026 American League All-Star Team, recognizing a season that has established him among the game's elite players.

Peters has been part of the SQAIRZ athlete family for the past two seasons, trusting the brand's performance footwear throughout his rise to the Major Leagues and now to baseball's biggest stage. Along the way, he delivered one of the sport's rarest individual accomplishments by hitting for the cycle before earning his first All-Star selection.

Since entering the baseball market just two years ago, SQAIRZ has remained committed to one belief: performance starts where you stand. While much of the conversation in baseball centers around bats, gloves and training technology, SQAIRZ continues to focus on the foundation beneath every swing, throw and first step.

Today, that philosophy is being embraced by a growing roster of Major League players who have made SQAIRZ part of their game-day routine.

"Watching Tristan's journey over the past two seasons has been incredibly rewarding for everyone at SQAIRZ," said Bob Winskowicz, Founder and CEO of SQAIRZ. "He's earned every bit of this recognition through hard work, preparation and relentless dedication to his craft. We're honored that SQAIRZ has been part of that journey, and we couldn't be happier to see him representing the American League on baseball's biggest stage."

Peters' All-Star selection comes as SQAIRZ continues to build momentum throughout professional baseball. In June 2025, the company was named the Official Footwear of the Major League Baseball Players Association, a milestone that reflected the growing number of Major League players turning to SQAIRZ's performance footwear. Since then, the brand has continued expanding its roster of professional athletes who believe that every great play begins with the foundation beneath them.

For SQAIRZ, Tristan's All-Star season is another reminder that when athletes invest in every part of their game, including the place where their feet meet the ground, they give themselves the opportunity to perform when the moments matter most.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ creates performance footwear designed to help athletes move with more balance, stability, power and confidence through improved ground connection and force transfer. Backed by independent testing and patented technology, including its geometrically engineered toe box and stability-focused platform, SQAIRZ footwear has been recognized by leading publications including Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest and Pickleheads; earned multiple industry awards; and supported athletes across golf, baseball, softball and pickleball. Through science-led design and continuous innovation, SQAIRZ continues to redefine how performance footwear supports athletes at every level. For more information, visit SQAIRZ.com.

SOURCE SQAIRZ