SQAIRZ Named Exclusive Official Footwear Partner of the 2026 High School Baseball National Championship Series

Performance footwear innovator expands its growing baseball presence on one of the sport's premier national stages

WINDHAM, N.H., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SQAIRZ, the performance footwear company behind the belief that Performance Starts Where You Stand, today announced that it has been named the Exclusive Official Footwear Partner of the 2026 High School Baseball National Championship Series (HSBNCS).

The prestigious championship, taking place July 1–5 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, brings together many of the nation's top high school baseball programs and elite prospects to compete for a national championship on one of the sport's most iconic stages. Throughout championship week, the tournament will receive national television exposure, giving players, coaches and fans across the country an opportunity to experience the next generation of baseball talent.

The partnership marks another significant milestone in SQAIRZ's expanding investment in baseball. In addition to partnerships with professional athletes—including MLB All-Star outfielder Daulton Varsho—the company continues to invest across every level of the game, from youth baseball and elite travel organizations to collegiate and professional competition, helping athletes perform at their highest level through footwear innovation rooted in biomechanics and performance science.

Over a three-year product development cycle, SQAIRZ validated its proprietary footwear platform at the professional level using the same shoe last and structural architecture found in its commercial baseball lineup. Independent testing demonstrated measurable performance gains, including:

+2 MPH throwing velocity

+4 MPH exit velocity (approximately 16 additional feet of carry distance)

+0.2 MPH running speed

These results helped establish SQAIRZ as the Official Footwear of the MLB Players Association in June 2025 and continue to reinforce the company's commitment to delivering measurable performance advantages from the ground up.

"At SQAIRZ, we've always believed that Performance Starts Where You Stand. Every swing, every throw and every explosive first step begins with the connection between an athlete and the ground. That's why we've dedicated ourselves to building footwear that gives athletes a stronger foundation for performance," said Bob Winskowicz, SQAIRZ Founder and CEO. "The High School Baseball National Championship Series showcases the future of our game, and we're proud to introduce the next generation of players, coaches and families to footwear that's built differently because it's engineered from the ground up."

Throughout championship week, SQAIRZ will maintain a prominent presence across the event through on-field branding, ESPN broadcast advertising, product demonstrations, fan engagement initiatives, digital content and integrated marketing programs designed to educate athletes, coaches and families about the company's patented performance footwear technology.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ creates performance footwear designed to help athletes move with more balance, stability, power and confidence through improved ground connection and force transfer. Backed by independent testing and patented technology, including its geometrically engineered toe box and stability-focused platform, SQAIRZ footwear has been recognized by leading publications including Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest and Pickleheads; earned multiple industry awards; and supported athletes across golf, baseball, softball and pickleball. Through science-led design and continuous innovation, SQAIRZ continues to redefine how performance footwear supports athletes at every level. For more information, visit SQAIRZ.com.

For more information, visit SQAIRZ.com.

SOURCE SQAIRZ