SQAIRZ Signs Rising PGA TOUR Professional Davis Chatfield to Partnership Agreement

WINDHAM, N.H., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SQAIRZ, the performance footwear brand redefining balance, stability, and ground-force production in golf, is proud to announce a new partnership with rising PGA TOUR professional Davis Chatfield.

One of the game's most compelling emerging stories, Chatfield earned his PGA TOUR card following a breakthrough Korn Ferry Tour season highlighted by a remarkable 59 at the 2025 Compliance Solutions Championship, becoming just the 16th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to shoot in the 50s. The former University of Notre Dame standout also became the first golfer from Notre Dame to earn a PGA TOUR card.

Known for his elite driving accuracy, disciplined approach, and composure under pressure, Chatfield represents the type of athlete SQAIRZ proudly aligns with — players who understand that performance starts from the ground up.

"Davis represents everything we love about competitive golf," said Bob Winskowicz, Founder and CEO of SQAIRZ. "His journey reflects perseverance, consistency, toughness, and unwavering belief in his game. Davis' precision, confidence, and ability to perform under pressure are exactly the qualities we engineer our products to support. We're thrilled to welcome him to the SQAIRZ family as he begins this next chapter on the PGA TOUR."

"Every shot on TOUR comes down to what happens at impact, and that starts with what's under your feet," said Davis Chatfield. "From the first time I put on SQAIRZ, I felt a difference in my balance and how connected I was to the ground through the swing. It's a product built by people who genuinely understand performance, and I'm proud to represent a brand that takes the same approach to their craft that I try to take to mine."

The partnership with Davis Chatfield continues SQAIRZ's growing presence across professional golf, where the brand has gained momentum among players seeking improved balance, stability, power, and consistency.

SQAIRZ — Performance Starts Where You Stand.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ creates performance footwear designed to help athletes move with more balance, stability, power, and confidence from the ground up. Built to enhance athletic performance through improved ground connection and force transfer, SQAIRZ footwear combine innovation, biomechanical efficiency and comfort in every step.

Backed by independent testing and patented technology, including its geometrically engineered toe box and stability-focused design platform, SQAIRZ footwear is designed to improve balance, increase stability, and help athletes perform at their highest level.

Recognized by leading publications including Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest, and Pickleheads, SQAIRZ has earned multiple industry awards while supporting athletes across golf, baseball, softball, and pickleball. Through science-led design and continuous innovation, SQAIRZ continues to redefine how performance footwear supports athletes at every level.

For more information, visit SQAIRZ.com.

SOURCE SQAIRZ