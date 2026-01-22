Square 9 Launches Readiness Checklist [How AI-Ready Are Your Document Processes?] to Operationalize AI for Growing Businesses

A practical guide transforming AI interest into structured action

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Square 9 Softworks has released a detailed checklist to prepare teams for AI-powered success. Square 9 is a leading name in AI-powered intelligent information management. Their checklist, ' How AI-Ready Are Your Document Processes? ' covers foundational requirements like data readiness, workflow prioritization, security considerations, and change management.

AI adoption has skyrocketed, with 88% of businesses using it ( Business News Daily ) and 95% of business leaders saying it's critical to success ( Deloitte ).

"AI is already fueling decisions in nearly every facet of business, but many organizations are experiencing confusion, overwhelm, and a lack of structure in their adoption approach." Says Stephen Young, Square 9 president and CEO. "Our checklist helps businesses cut through the noise, so that they can lead the charge in AI readiness."

Square 9's checklist, How AI-Ready Are Your Document Processes? , can be used to plan AI adoption, assist clients, or start conversations with decision-makers to facilitate well-planned change. Using the checklist is easy, and it can be completed in less than 15 minutes. By the end, teams walk away with a clearer understanding of their AI readiness and next steps. Simply check the boxes that you feel your organization already excels at, and identify areas for improvement. If you're still unsure about some areas, Square 9 offers free consultations to businesses looking to automate.

Looking to get started empowering your business with AI? The checklist is available now as a free download .

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

