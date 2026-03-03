Square 9 Softworks Celebrates Top-Performing Resellers with 2026 Partner Excellence Awards

Honoring innovation, performance, and customer impact across the Square 9 partner ecosystem

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Square 9 Softworks, a leading provider of intelligent document processing (IDP) and AI-powered automation solutions, today announced the recipients of its 2026 Partner Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding performance, innovation, and customer impact across its global reseller community during 2025. Square 9's reseller partners play a critical role in extending the company's award-winning solutions to organizations worldwide, helping customers achieve faster results, improved efficiency, and greater visibility into their information.

Square 9 2026 Partner Excellence Awards

EO Johnson was named U.S. Partner of the Year for its unrivaled performance across the North American market. This partner excelled at building and growing relationships with both new and existing customers.

was named for its unrivaled performance across the North American market. This partner excelled at building and growing relationships with both new and existing customers. Pacific Office Automation was named AI Innovation Partner of the Year for addressing customer challenges through the creative and effective use of Square 9's generative AI solutions.

was named for addressing customer challenges through the creative and effective use of Square 9's generative AI solutions. Document Automation Solutions was named International Distribution Partner of the Year for its success in expanding Square 9's presence across the African continent. These efforts have created opportunities for success with Square 9 for numerous African organizations.

was named for its success in expanding Square 9's presence across the African continent. These efforts have created opportunities for success with Square 9 for numerous African organizations. Kyocera West was named Momentum Partner of the Year for its tireless dedication to solving its customers' most complex challenges with AI-driven intelligent document processing.

Square 9's leadership emphasized the critical role its partner ecosystem plays in delivering customer success and accelerating innovation.

"These awards highlight the partners who went above and beyond to drive meaningful outcomes for customers while accelerating adoption of intelligent automation and AI," said Stephen Young, President and CEO of Square 9 Softworks. "With a relentless focus on customer outcomes, they're helping organizations see results faster and operate more efficiently. Their success is a testament to what strong partnerships and purposeful innovation can achieve."

On the back of a highly impactful year, Square 9 and its partners look forward to even greater success in 2026, celebrating 20 years of helping businesses put their data into motion. See more about the Square 9 platform or join its reseller community to drive innovation and growth for your business.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks