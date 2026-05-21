Why Accounts Payable Is Emerging as the Front Line of Vendor Risk Management

How Solutions Like Square 9 are Transforming The Role of Payables

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations face mounting pressure to control costs, prevent fraud, and maintain compliance, finance leaders are reshaping payables departments into a front line for transaction security. Solutions like Square 9 bolster these efforts by helping teams expose duplicate invoices, unauthorized fees, and expired contracts through real-time access to information.

Manual AP processes were never designed to control these risks at scale, and manual invoice reviews, disconnected systems, and fragmented vendor documentation leave finance teams relying heavily on human oversight in environments where invoice volume continues to grow. This leaves many organizations discovering discrepancies only after payments have been issued.

Industry analysts and finance organizations, including IOFM, continue to point to manual processes and data entry as major contributors to AP inefficiency and risk.

AP automation platforms like Square 9 can automatically match invoices against contracts, purchase orders, receipts, and compliance documentation in real time. Discrepancies such as pricing mismatches, missing insurance certificates, duplicate invoices, or expired agreements can be flagged immediately and routed to the appropriate stakeholders for review.

Forward-looking organizations are also centralizing contracts, insurance records, and historical invoice data into searchable repositories that provide stronger audit trails and crucial decision-making context.

As economic uncertainty, regulatory scrutiny, and invoice fraud continue to rise, organizations are increasingly recognizing that the most effective vendor risk strategy may begin in the same place as every payment: accounts payable.

Want to automate your payables but don't know where to start? Get this free checklist to outline your next steps.

About Square 9 Softworks®

Square 9 Softworks is a generative AI-powered platform that removes the frustration of extracting data from documents, forms, and all external sources, so you can harness the full power of your information. Release your team from repetitive tasks while your work flows freely in areas like accounts payable, order processing, onboarding, contract management, and more. The Square 9 platform captures your unstructured content, transforms it into clean, searchable data, and securely shares it across your organization to accelerate your decisions and actions.

SOURCE Square 9 Softworks