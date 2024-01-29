Squaremouth Reveals Top Travel Tips for Weathering Winter Storms

News provided by

Squaremouth

29 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With record snowfall in cities across the country and more winter storms sure to come, travelers are bracing for impacts to their upcoming trips. 

So far in 2024, winter storms have resulted in ground stops at major airports across the country, leading to thousands of delays and cancellations. For many passengers, these harsh conditions have meant losing out on valuable vacation time, if not missing their trip altogether. 

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) recently released its three-month forecast, warning that winter weather patterns could continue throughout the U.S. through the end of April. 

With more winter storms likely to have a significant impact on travel, Squaremouth, the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, offers tips to travelers with upcoming getaways. 

Squaremouth's Winter Travel Insurance Tips 

  • Watch the Weather Forecast: Stay informed about weather conditions at your destination and along your route to help anticipate potential travel disruptions.
  • Allow Extra Travel Time: Account for extra time to get to the airport amid winter weather. Missing a flight due to traffic on the way to the airport is not covered by travel insurance. Only road closures or being involved in a traffic accident can be covered.
  • Protect Your Trip: Travel insurance can reimburse your trip expenses if you are forced to cancel due to inclement weather. Most Trip Cancellation plans include coverage for winter storms, hurricanes, and other severe weather events. 
  • Get Coverage Early: To be eligible for any coverage, you must have bought your policy before the storm was named.
  • Get Coverage For Winter Sports: If you're traveling for a ski or snowboarding vacation, plans with the Sports & Activities benefit can cover injuries sustained on the slopes and protect your winter gear. 
  • Save Emergency Contacts: Whether it's local emergency services or your travel insurance provider's 24 Hour Assistance Service line, know who to call if a winter disaster strikes. 

Notes to editors

Available Topic Expert: James Clark, is available for comment and interview. [email protected]

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and veriﬁed customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to ﬁnd the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

SOURCE Squaremouth

Also from this source

Riding the Wave: Cruise Industry Prepares for A Record-Breaking Year

With wave season upon us, cruise lines brace themselves for a potentially record-breaking year on the high seas. This maritime momentum has been...

Expert Travel Tips Ahead of a Busy Holiday Season

With one of the year's busiest travel periods on the horizon, airlines, airports, and passengers are bracing themselves for a hectic holiday season....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.