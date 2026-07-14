Squarespace Releases Tools to Support Selling in Limited Releases and Drops

For a ceramicist releasing a batch of one-of-a-kind pieces, a tattoo artist opening their calendar for new bookings, or a yoga teacher offering capped seats for their next retreat, selling in limited releases is a powerful way to grow a business and create real demand for the work.

"We're seeing entrepreneurs shifting away from always-on discount models and toward highly curated, exclusive releases that celebrate the value of their work," said Kevin Doerr, President of Squarespace. "With our new limited release selling tools, we are putting entrepreneurs in control of when and how they sell – reducing the operational burden and giving them everything they need to build hype, handle surges in demand, and deliver a seamless checkout experience.

Unlike fragmented tech stacks that require merchants to patch together different plugins for landing pages, inventory, and checkout, Squarespace's latest offering packages them into a single, beautifully designed platform.

Key features supporting limited release selling include:

Exclusive & urgency driven shopping: A new Reserved Cart holds items during checkout for a limited time, complete with a countdown timer. Items are automatically released back into the storefront if a purchase isn't completed in time.

A new Reserved Cart holds items during checkout for a limited time, complete with a countdown timer. Items are automatically released back into the storefront if a purchase isn't completed in time. Inventory management: Merchants can also set Quantity Limits so shoppers can only purchase a set amount of items per release, preventing a single buyer from sweeping inventory.

Merchants can also set Quantity Limits so shoppers can only purchase a set amount of items per release, preventing a single buyer from sweeping inventory. Frictionless checkout : Mini Cart presents a shortcut to checkout so customers don't have to navigate away from the store page to view their cart or begin checkout. Express Checkout surfaces available digital wallets for a one-click purchase. Pay Links let merchants share a direct path to checkout via text, social, email, and QR code.

: Mini Cart presents a shortcut to checkout so customers don't have to navigate away from the store page to view their cart or begin checkout. Express Checkout surfaces available digital wallets for a one-click purchase. Pay Links let merchants share a direct path to checkout via text, social, email, and QR code. Hype & demand generation: Low Inventory Badges and Email Campaigns help merchants build anticipation before a release and clearly signal scarcity to drive conversions.

Squarespace's limited release tools are available globally today, with availability varying by subscription plan. Learn more about how to set up a release and start selling with exclusivity here.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is a design-driven platform that gives entrepreneurs the tools to establish a powerful online presence on their own terms. For over 20 years, we've helped millions across more than 200 countries and territories build, grow, and run their businesses online. Our integrated, AI-powered suite of products includes websites, domains, ecommerce, payments, marketing tools, and appointment scheduling through Acuity. Every product is built with the same belief — that how you show up online matters. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

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SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.