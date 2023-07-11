Squarespace to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 8, 2023

Squarespace, Inc.

11 Jul, 2023, 16:08 ET

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before market open on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Squarespace will hold a conference call and live webcast to discuss second-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on the same day. To register, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Squarespace's Investor Relations website at investors.squarespace.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Squarespace
Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

Contacts

Investors
Clare Perry
[email protected]

Media
Kaitlyn Rawlett
[email protected]

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.

