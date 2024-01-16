Squeezed Installs Hiperbaric 525L Machine, Unlocking New HPP Cold-Pressed Juice Production Capacity

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Squeezed, one of Houston's leading producers of fresh, cold-pressed juice cleanses, has acquired a new Hiperbaric 525L high pressure processing (HPP) machine to meet growing consumer demand while maintaining exceptional quality and safety standards.

HPP is an all-natural, chemical-free method of preserving fruits, vegetables and juices by subjecting them to extreme high water pressure rather than heat pasteurization. This allows the ingredients to retain their raw, fresh characteristics and maximum nutritional value.

With the integration of a Hiperbaric HPP 525L machine, Squeezed offers cold pressed juice co-manufacturing and in-house HPP serving industrial and small businesses nationwide USA. Premium, HPP cold-pressed juice by Squeezed Squeezed Logo

The HPP process enables shelf life expansion from 3-5 days to 90 days without heat or preservatives, which helps with distribution. Additional benefits of HPP for cold-pressed juice include:

Raw & Fresh: No heat means each ingredient remains nutrient-rich and flavorful

Preserves Nutrients & Enzymes: Retains vitamins, minerals and other beneficial compounds

Inactivates Bacteria & Pathogens: Meets strict FDA food safety regulations and prevents recalls

The new Hiperbaric 525L is the most productive HPP system, with a 525-liter capacity and the ability to process more than 8,000 pounds per hour. Its size and efficiency will allow Squeezed to increase output and meet rising customer demand while keeping production costs low.

Founded in 2012 by David Ojobaro, Squeezed has experienced rapid growth, now employing over 100 people and selling into retail and private-label markets. HPP technology has also enabled Squeezed to reach direct-to-consumer markets nationally. The company selected Hiperbaric as a partner due to their safe and reliable HPP equipment and exceptional technical support.

"As demand for our juices continues growing exponentially each year, we needed a production solution that would allow us to scale while maintaining the safety, nutrition, taste and quality that our customers expect," said David Ojobaro, Founder of Squeezed. "Hiperbaric's 525L system delivers on all fronts, and we've been very impressed with their customer service support. We look forward to growing our business together for years to come."

"We are thrilled to support Squeezed's impressive growth with the supply of our 525L HPP machine, the safest and most advanced on the market," said Roberto Peregrina, Hiperbaric USA Executive Director. "Through the use of HPP, Squeezed can maximize quality, safety and operational efficiency as they bring their nutritious juices to new customers across Texas and beyond, while rapidly expanding nationwide. We congratulate their success!"

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world's leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry.

Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed the best high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

About Squeezed

Founded in 2012 by David Ojobaro and based in Houston, Squeezed is a leading producer of fresh, raw and organic cold-pressed juices and cleanse programs made from whole fruits and vegetables carefully pressed using high pressure processing technology to retain exceptional quality and nutrition. In just over a decade, the company has grown from a one-man operation to employing over 100 people across 18 locations as they bring the power of cold-pressed juices to more customers through national direct-to-consumer delivery. For more information, visit: www.squeezed.com

Contact: Anthony Zapata

Hiperbaric

[email protected]

(305) 607-4538

SOURCE Hiperbaric