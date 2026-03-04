Squirro Appoints David Clarke as Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Dorian Selz as Executive Deputy Chairman

ZURICH, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirro , a global leader in secure, private, and accurate AI-driven enterprise intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of David Clarke as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Clarke succeeds Dr. Dorian Selz, who will transition to the role of Executive Deputy Chairman. This strategic leadership change, approved by Squirro's Board of Directors, reflects the company's strong business momentum and positions Squirro for its next phase of growth.

Following the successful merger of Synaptica and Squirro, David Clarke, Founder of Synaptica and Squirro's Chief Innovation Officer since July 2024, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Squirro. Clarke brings over 30 years of experience in the information industry, with deep expertise in knowledge graphs , enterprise AI, and large-scale deployments. He has played a central role in strengthening the combined platform's capabilities. As CEO, Clarke will now lead Squirro's operational execution and commercial expansion globally.

Dr. Dorian Selz, Squirro's Co-Founder, will transition to Executive Deputy Chairman, where he will devote his time to company-wide growth and innovation initiatives ensuring Squirro continues to drive the future of enterprise AI.

"After 15 years leading Squirro, I'm thrilled to hand over the CEO role to David - one of our four founders," said Dr. Selz. "This is the right moment and the right leader. It frees me to focus fully on breakthrough innovation and high-impact distribution partnerships that will unlock new opportunities for Squirro and accelerate our growth."

"This marks an exhilarating new chapter for Squirro," stated David Clarke. "I am proud to lead such a talented team as we advance our innovative journey in delivering knowledge-centric AI solutions. Synaptica effectively transforms human-readable knowledge into machine-readable formats, empowering enterprises with enhanced transparency and control over their AI agents."

The organizational change follows a period of exceptional business performance for Squirro, including:

Revenue growth of over 60% year-over-year, driven by new client acquisition and upsell/cross-sell.

Strategic client wins with industry leaders, including Bühler and SwissRockets.

Expansion into new sectors and geographies, and a strengthened partner ecosystem through co-selling agreements.

Deep integration with leading hyperscalers, such as Alibaba Cloud, enhancing deployment flexibility and scalability.

Squirro's Board of Directors and executive leadership are confident that this transition will further strengthen the company's position as a leading global provider of enterprise AI, delivering lasting value to customers, partners, and stakeholders worldwide.

About Squirro

Squirro is the enterprise AI platform built for regulated industries, streamlining enterprise search and automating complex, custom workflows. Secure, private, scalable, permissions-aware, and fully auditable, the platform ensures that every result is accurate and verifiable. Squirro powers agentic AI applications that are grounded in the organization's unique enterprise ontology.

Founded in 2012, Squirro is a fast-growing company with dedicated teams in Switzerland, the United States, the UK, and Singapore. Our customers include the European Central Bank, Bühler, Candriam, and Henkel.

