SQWAD and Tagboard Partner to Streamline Interactive Fan Engagement and Unlock New Sponsorship Revenue

SEATTLE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to bridge the gap between live production and interactive fan experiences, SQWAD has officially joined Tagboard's App Marketplace. This partnership provides sports teams and broadcasters with an end-to-end solution to deploy high-impact, sponsor-ready activations across stadium video boards, digital streams, and linear broadcasts.

As the modern sports landscape shifts toward real-time "play-along" experiences, fans are increasingly seeking active participation rather than passive viewing. While major leagues have leaned into predictive markets and second-screen engagement, technical integration into the control room has historically remained a hurdle. The SQWAD and Tagboard integration removes these engineering silos, allowing production teams to launch branded games in minutes.

"Our activations have really elevated the brand-to-fan relationship, giving each sponsor & property exactly what they're looking for, innovative engagement that elevates the gameday experience and measurable sponsorship results," said Nick Lawson, CEO at SQWAD. "The one piece that would slow down the process was the technical integration into the venue or broadcast. Clients want easy. By partnering with Tagboard, we've streamlined that workflow, providing teams an end-to-end solution to build, display, capture, and convert every aspect of the activation."

Through the Tagboard ecosystem, users can now access SQWAD's library of 18 revenue-ready experiences, including BINGO, Predictive Games, Mascot Races, and stat-based giveaways, directly within their existing graphics workflow.

The streamlined workflow includes:

Seamless Integration: Within the Tagboard system, users simply oAuth into their SQWAD account and add the experience to a Tagboard graphic template.

Within the Tagboard system, users simply oAuth into their SQWAD account and add the experience to a Tagboard graphic template. Select Your Activation: Choose from SQWAD's library, including BINGO, Predictive Games, Mascot Races, and stat-based instant win giveaways.

Choose from SQWAD's library, including BINGO, Predictive Games, Mascot Races, and stat-based instant win giveaways. Go Live: Drag your activation, complete with a custom trackable QR code, onto your Tagboard playlist. With a few clicks, the experience is live on the stadium video board, the broadcast, or the digital stream.

"Teams are consistently looking for new ways to get brands involved in a unique way, and one of the most common requests we've received this year is for more predictive-style games," said Christine Chalk, Chief Product Officer at Tagboard. "We're excited to bring SQWAD into our App Marketplace as a solution for teams and media companies, and continue to provide production teams the most efficient way to create and go live with the most innovative content on the market."

Whether you are looking to boost qualified leads by 5X or secure a multi-year partnership renewal through provable results, the SQWAD and Tagboard integration is your new secret weapon.

For anyone looking to learn more about the integration, you can find SQWAD in Tagboard's App Marketplace.

About SQWAD

SQWAD is a fan engagement and sponsorship activation platform that helps sports properties and brand sponsors turn gameday moments into measurable ROI. Through QR-code-driven experiences - including Scratch & Win, Bingo, Scoreboard Shuffle, and its Prediction Suite - SQWAD captures first-party fan data at scale while delivering sponsorships that fans actually want to interact with. Clients include the Seattle Mariners, Chicago Bears, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Notre Dame. SQWAD averages a 92% fan opt-in rate, 72% opt-in rate, and 12x direct sponsor ROI across its network. Learn more at sqwadhq.com.



About Tagboard

Tagboard is the world's leading modern interactive graphics system designed to help production teams in news, sports, and entertainment elevate their digital and linear programming with unparalleled efficiency. Trusted by over 500 of the world's largest media brands, including FOX Sports, ESPN, NBC, and the NFL, Tagboard's innovative cloud studio integrates seamlessly into any production tech stack, allowing for effortless deployment of HTML5 graphics. With Emmy-winning success and a team of industry experts, Tagboard revolutionizes live production by enabling real-time content creation, audience engagement, and revenue generation.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Tagboard