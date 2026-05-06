SRAD Investor Alert: Sportradar Group AG Securities Fraud Investigation - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Potential Class Action After Company Allegedly Omitted Material Risks: Levi & Korsinsky

Sportradar (SRAD) shares fell 22% on April 22, 2026 after short-seller reports alleged the company facilitated illegal gambling through its data-distribution services -- investors who suffered losses are encouraged to contact Levi & Korsinsky.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) stock dropped nearly 23% on April 22, 2026 after reports from Muddy Waters Capital and Callisto Research alleged the company deliberately facilitated illegal gambling through its partner-relationship model. If you lost money on your Sportradar investment, submit your information now to discuss your legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The two independent research firms published their findings simultaneously, triggering a surge in short interest and an immediate sell-off that was amplified by a Truist Financial downgrade cutting SRAD's price target. No other material corporate news was released that day. Sportradar's 20-F annual report filed on March 27, 2026 contained only generic risk-factor language referencing "responsible gambling" and "illegal gambling schemes" -- without addressing the specific partner-relationship model at the center of the short-seller allegations. The CEO's certification in the same filing attested that the report did not "omit to state a material fact."

The company's balance sheet disclosed no legal-contingency reserves related to the alleged illegal-gambling exposure.

Shareholders who lost money on SRAD are encouraged to click here to submit their information before the investigation concludes. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SRAD Investigation

Q: What is the SRAD securities fraud investigation about? A: A securities fraud investigation has been initiated concerning Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) regarding potentially materially false and misleading statements. Shares fell approximately 22% after the allegations surfaced, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the SRAD investigation? A: Investors who purchased SRAD stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do SRAD investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my SRAD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought SRAD and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP