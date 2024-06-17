SRG, a Part of SBI, Announced the Launch of its New Sales Training Program Titled "Modern Account Management™"

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, the go-to-market (GTM) growth advisory, announced today that the sales training business it acquired last year, SRG, a Part of SBI, has launched its new sales training program titled "Modern Account Management™."

Modern Account Management is a new, engaging training program that equips sales professionals with the skills, tools, and strategies they need to grow business in existing accounts. This advanced sales training program will benefit account managers, key and strategic account managers, customer success managers, and other sales professionals responsible for growing revenue within existing accounts. The program can be delivered on-site, online, or as a blended training program and includes post-training reinforcement and application to ensure skill adoption and lasting behavior change.

Ray Makela, Managing Director of SBI's Training Business, noted that "Now more than ever, expanding relationships in existing accounts is critical to achieving long-term sales success. That's why we're excited to launch this new program to empower sales teams to deepen relationships within accounts, identify growth opportunities, secure renewals, and protect and grow account revenue.

In Modern Account Management, participants learn how to:

Use account management process to grow, expand, and retain key accounts.

Conduct effective account research to prioritize accounts and identify growth opportunities.

Pinpoint decision maker's roles, influencers, and priorities.

Develop an account strategy and execution plan to grow revenue.

Conduct productive customer value review meetings.

Manage difficult conversations.

To learn more about how Modern Account Management empowers sales teams to grow revenue within existing accounts, visit https https://sbigrowth.com/sales-training-programs/account-management-skills

About SRG, a Part of SBI

SRG, a part of SBI, serves as the benchmark in sales training and growth advisory for companies seeking excellence. Fueled by SBI's data-driven go-to-market acumen and enriched by SRG's tried-and-true sales training programs, we help clients grow their revenue, margin, and enterprise value in ways never before possible. Visit salesreadinessgroup.com to learn more.

