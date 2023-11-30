SRG, a Part of SBI Named to Selling Power Magazine's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies 2023 List

WYCKOFF, N.J., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SRG, a part of SBI, the Go-to-Market (GTM) Growth Advisory, is pleased to announce its inclusion in Selling Power's Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2023 list.

The letters SRG surrounded by a partial navy blue ring and three circles and below the words A Part of before the SBI logo. The SBI logo includes a partial grid of circles to represent up and to the right.
According to Gerhard Gschwandtner, CEO of Selling Power, "Research shows that the shift from live to virtual and hybrid sales training is continuing. Selling Power magazine has identified the Top Virtual Sales Training companies in the market. Each one of the companies included delivers best-in-class, virtual training solutions that consistently drive-up sales. Their efforts and expertise helped their clients reach and exceed sales goals during an increasingly challenging economy."

Ray Makela, Managing Director of Talent Services at SBI, noted, "With commercial productivity challenges and the prolonged sales cycles, it's clear that equipping sales teams to sell in the way that buyers buy is more crucial than ever. Sales training isn't just about content but also how it's delivered, particularly to remote teams spread globally. Our Collaborative Learning (CLX) training platform has been a game-changer in fostering engagement and participation in online training environments. Being named to Selling Power Magazine's list validates our over 13 years of expertise in virtual and blended digital sales training. Now, as part of SBI, SRG aims to expand our horizons to span growth strategy, growth execution, and growth activation".

In addition to the comprehensive application that each company submitted with a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, delivery methods, and their response to changing market conditions, over 200 client testimonials were considered.

Selling Power's editors emphasize that this list is a valuable resource for CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders seeking partners who are leading the way in virtual sales training.

About SRG, a part of SBI
SRG, a part of SBI, serves as the benchmark in sales training and growth advisory for companies seeking excellence. Fueled by SBI's data-driven go-to-market acumen and enriched by SRG's tried-and-true sales training programs, we help clients grow their revenue, margin, and enterprise value in ways never before possible. Visit salesreadinessgroup.com to learn more. 

