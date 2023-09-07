SRS Distribution Announced as Official Military Sponsor of Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest

The Texas-Based Building Products Distributor will Back the Festival's Inaugural Lone Star State Event this October

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation continues to build for the arrival of Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest in Texas next month, SRS Distribution has just been confirmed as the four-day event's official military sponsor. As one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing building products distributors, the McKinney-based company has long been dedicated to supporting military causes which coincides with Hwy 30's continued passion for our armed forces.

SRS Distribution has just been confirmed as Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest's official military sponsor of its event in Fort Worth, Texas this October.

With a commitment to expand job opportunities for military members, SRS Distribution surpassed its goal of hiring 500 veterans within a five-year period last year, now setting a new marker to employ 1,000 within its roster. Since Hwy 30 Music Fest being held at the nearby Texas Motor Speedway, SRS Distribution's decision to become its leading military sponsor was a natural fit. The festival, which was founded by veteran Gordy Schroeder, will host a variety of musical superstars, like Zach Bryan, also a veteran, as well as up-and-coming talent on its stage. And keeping with tradition from its longtime presence in Idaho, Hwy 30 will also hold a special Military Appreciation Day to honor all active and retired soldiers.

"With the entrepreneurial spirit of Gordy Schroeder, the event happening right here in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and the fact they are owned and operated by veterans of the US Armed Forces, we are excited to partner with Hwy 30 Music Fest," said Dan Tinker, CEO of SRS Distribution. "The freedom and protection that our military provides is essential to our well-being and allows us the ability to enjoy events just like this. The opportunity to be the official Military Sponsor mirrors our company's commitment to serving the veteran community as they have served our great nation and to give back in any way that we can."

"As this is our first year in Texas, we wanted to ensure that we partnered with local companies that hold similar values as Hwy 30," said Schroeder. "SRS Distribution has gone above and beyond with its support of our military, and we are proud to have them as a leading sponsor of our event."

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest will take place Oct. 19-22 and is expected bring in an attendance of 30,000 to 60,000 fans each day throughout the four-day weekend. In addition to Bryan, other confirmed acts include Texas locals Cody Jinks and Koe Wetzel along with Dierks Bentley, Colbie Caillat, Staind, Brothers Osborne, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kat Hasty, Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, among many more. A limited number of passes remain. To purchase tickets for Hwy 30 Music Fest: Texas Edition, visit www.hwy30tx.com.

About Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest is a four-day music event that takes place each June at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. Originally created by locals Gordy and Megan Schroeder as a school fundraiser in 2009, the family-friendly fest now attracts tens of thousands and showcases a collection of country, Americana, rock, and red dirt artists. For the very first time, the event will be held in a second location at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas in October 2023. For more information on either music series, visit www.hwy30tx.com (Texas) or www.hwy30musicfest.com (Idaho).

About SRS Distribution

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in McKinney, Texas, SRS Distribution has grown to become one of the largest and fastest-growing building products distributors in the United States. Since the Company's inception, it has established a differentiated growth strategy and entrepreneurial culture that is focused on serving customers, partnering with suppliers, and attracting the industry's best talent. SRS currently operates under a family of distinct local brands encompassing more than 700 locations across 44 states. SRS Distribution is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., and Berkshire Partners LLC. For more information, visit www.srsdistribution.com

